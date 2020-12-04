Kangana Ranaut responds to plea filed for suspending her Twitter handle: It is not the only platform for me

Kangana Ranaut seems to have invited trouble for herself as a petition has been filed for the suspension of her Twitter account. Here's what she has to say about the same.

has been mired in a lot of controversies of late. Be it the FIR filed against her for allegedly spreading hatred on social media or her recent statements on the farmers’ protests, the actress has grabbed headlines in the past few days. Recently, another petition was filed against the Thalaivi star on Thursday evening while requesting the suspension of her Twitter account. It must be noted here that Kangana’s sister Rangoli’s account was also suspended earlier on similar grounds.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned petition accuses the actress of spreading continuous hatred and disharmony across the nation through her tweets. The petitioner has also alleged that she has attempted to divide the country. Now, Kangana has responded to the same through Twitter. The actress begins by saying that she has continuously talked about ‘Akhand Bharat’ but is now accused of dividing the nation. She further quotes, “Wah!!! Kya baat hai, anyway twitter is not the only platform for me in one chutki thousands camera will appear for my single statement (sic).”

Check out the tweet below:

Ha ha ha I am continuously taking about Akhand Bharat, inevitably fighting tukde gang everyday and I am accused of dividing the nation

Wah!!! Kya baat hai, anyway twitter is not the only platform for me in one chutki thousands camera will appear for my single statement https://t.co/0BgAEd7iKO — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Kangana Ranaut continues her justification in yet another tweet in which she challenges the alleged ‘tukde gang’ by saying that they will have to kill her in order to suppress her voice. She further quotes, “Then I will speak through every Indian and that’s precisely my dream, whatever you do inevitably you will make me realize my dream and purpose and that’s why I respect my villains.” Earlier, the actress also engaged in a war of words with singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh over her recent comments on the farmers’ protests.

Check out the other tweet below:

So tukde gang remember you will have to kill me to suppress my voice, and then I will speak through every Indian and that’s precisely my dream, whatever you do inevitably you will make me realise my dream and purpose and that’s why I respect my villains — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

