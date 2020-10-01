Kangana Ranaut resumes work after 7 months for her bilingual project Thalaivi & shares morning selfies

Kangana Ranaut has left her Manali home today to travel to South India for the shoot of her most ambitious bilingual project Thalaivi.

Bollywood actor made her social media debut amid the pandemic. She often shares selfies, throwback pictures on her social media handle. The Queen actress was quarantined along with her family at her home in Manali. But today, the actress has left her Manali home to travel to South India for the shoot of her most ambitious bilingual project Thalaivi, which is a biopic on actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa. Before the nationwide lockdown began due to Covid 19, she had been shooting for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana has shared a few selfies and gave an update regarding resuming work to her fans. Her post read as, “Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.”

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut’s latest post here:

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a post on Twitter to express disgust on the news of a 19-year-old girl being gang-raped in UP’s Hathras. She wrote, “I have immense faith in @myogiadityanath ji, just how Priyanka Reddy rapists were shot dead on the very spot they raped and burnt her alive we want the same emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice for #HathrasHorror #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia”.

I have immense faith in @myogiadityanath ji, just how Priyanka Reddy rapists were shot dead on the very spot they raped and burnt her alive we want the same emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice for #HathrasHorror #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 30, 2020

Apart from the bilingual film ‘Thalaivi’, Kangana Ranaut will also be also seen in ‘Tejas’, which will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. She will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film.

