Kangana Ranaut retorts to Pooja Bhatt's video, says 'thankful' for debut but outsiders must be treated better

Pooja Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut have been involved in a war of words after Pooja addressed the nepotism debate on social media and spoke about backing the actress' debut film.

If you have been in the dark, let us bring you up to date with what's happening on Twitter. Pooja Bhatt and have been involved in a war of words after Pooja addressed the nepotism debate on social media. While she was at it, Pooja Bhatt mentioned how Mahesh Bhatt and their banner Vishesh Films has promoted new talent and had even backed Kangana's debut film Gangster. She also shared a video of Kangana receiving an award for her performance and thanking the Bhatt's in her speech.

Sharing the video, Pooja tweeted, "Guess videos lie too? Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts." Replying to this, Kangana retorted saying that she is thankful for the opportunity but outsiders must be treated better.

Kangana's reply reads: "Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better,She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully,She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends."

Take a look:

Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better,She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully,She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends https://t.co/ZZ7VVcRpJZ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 9, 2020

Pooja's tweet about backing Kangana's debut film was not accepted well by the actress and her team. In reply, she had tweeted, "Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her....call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her "tragic end", Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot's and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him."

We wonder if this final tweet from Kangana signals the end of the war of words?

