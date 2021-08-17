Kangana Ranaut returns from Budapest post Dhaakad shoot, bumps into Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at airport; WATCH

Actress had been busy shooting for her film Dhaakad in Budapest over the past few weeks. Recently, the film wrapped up and on Tuesday, the actress made her way back to Mumbai. Kangana was snapped at the airport this afternoon as she returned after completing the shoot of her actioner. However, coincidentally, she also bumped into her Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari while walking out of the airport and their sweet exchange was caught on camera by the paps.

In the video, we can see Kangana walking with her sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew Prithvi as they return to Mumbai. The actress is seen clad in a blue ethnic kurta with matching salwar and dupatta. She teamed it up with cool sunglasses and a white mask. As she walked towards her car, she is seen bumping into Ashwiny and giving her a warm hug. The meeting between the two showcases their bond. To recall, when Kangana was leaving for Budapest, she received a gift from Ashwiny at the airport that was her own book, Mapping Love.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, a few days back, Kangana had shared photos from Dhaakad's wrap up party on social media and it left netizens in awe of her style. The star had been shooting for her actioner with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. While they completed their portions early, Kangana stayed back and completed the film. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and backed by producer Sohail Maklai.

Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi and Tejas. She is also producing a film for an OTT platform titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

