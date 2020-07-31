Kangana Ranaut on revealing big names: If I'm found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide

Kangana Ranaut hit back at news reports which did not reveal the politician's son's name who was reportedly present at a party. Read on to know more.

does not mince her words and speaks her mind when the need arises. The 'Manikarnika' actress has been at the forefront of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and in an explosive interview with a news channel called out industry's bigwigs. The actress accused and Aditya Chopra of 'systematically sabotaging' Sushant's career and also highlighted the functioning of Bollywood.

In the ongoing probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, it has widely been reported that there was a party which was attended by a politician's son a day before Sushant took the tragic step. While news channels have refrained from revealing the name of this certain person, Kangana clapped back saying that even though everyone knows the name, no one has the courage to reveal it.

A tweet by Kangana Ranaut's team on the matter read, "Everyone knows but no one can take his name, Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin, Kangana is saying if I found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide." Take a look below:

Everyone knows but no one can take his name, Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin, Kangana is saying if I found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide https://t.co/JdjvuBzqjI — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2020

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has been getting murkier by the day. On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after allegations of Rs 15 crore being siphoned off were mentioned in the FIR filed by Sushant's family in Patna, Bihar.

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty released a video stating that 'truth shall prevail'. Click below to watch it.

