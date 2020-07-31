  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut on revealing big names: If I'm found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide

Kangana Ranaut hit back at news reports which did not reveal the politician's son's name who was reportedly present at a party. Read on to know more.
30529 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut on revealing big names: If I'm found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut does not mince her words and speaks her mind when the need arises. The 'Manikarnika' actress has been at the forefront of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and in an explosive interview with a news channel called out industry's bigwigs. The actress accused Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra of 'systematically sabotaging' Sushant's career and also highlighted the functioning of Bollywood. 

In the ongoing probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, it has widely been reported that there was a party which was attended by a politician's son a day before Sushant took the tragic step. While news channels have refrained from revealing the name of this certain person, Kangana clapped back saying that even though everyone knows the name, no one has the courage to reveal it. 

A tweet by Kangana Ranaut's team on the matter read, "Everyone knows but no one can take his name, Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin, Kangana is saying if I found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide." Take a look below:

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has been getting murkier by the day. On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after allegations of Rs 15 crore being siphoned off were mentioned in the FIR filed by Sushant's family in Patna, Bihar. 

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty released a video stating that 'truth shall prevail'. Click below to watch it. 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty issues video statement on allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Truth Shall Prevail

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Rani had told her 'I am losing my brother'

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Please god, i am praying for the saftey of this women i am afraid she will be assasinated in style of Benazir Bhutto. Please india protect her .

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement