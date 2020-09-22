Kangana Ranaut reveals THIS boy has stolen her heart as she shares a heartwarming photo

Kangana Ranaut shared a brand new photo on social media on early Tuesday morning and revealed who has stolen her heart and her laughter.

may be making headlines for multiple reasons but the actress also keeps her fans updated with what's happening in her personal life. So, it came as no surprise when the actress shared a brand new photo on social media on early Tuesday morning. Kangana revealed who is that one boy who has stolen her heart and her laughter.

In the photo, Kangana can be seen donning a matching PJ set as she laughs her heart out. Sharing an adorable picture with her nephew, the actress looks all kinds happy. She wrote, "There is one little boy who has stolen my heart, my laughter and smile on my face, why doesn't anyone say anything to him."

Check it out below:

एक छोटा सा लड़का है जिसने मेरी सूरत चुरा ली, मेरी हंसी, मेरे बलों के कर्ल्ज़, मेरा दिल सब चुरा लिया इस लड़के को कोई कुछ क्यूँ नहीं कहता pic.twitter.com/RPTwuQ7Kth — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 22, 2020

Kangana took a dig at via her tweets on Monday. The tweets came after the 'Chhapaak' actress' name reportedly cropped up in drug chats. Kangana tweeted, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone."

Recently, several big Bollywood names have come under speculation in connection to the drug nexus. Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and now Deepika Padukone. Commenting on the Bollywood-drug nexus, Kangana said, "Narcoterrorism which is being unleashed upon us by vested interests within our nation and neighbouring countries to destroy our young population and systematically ruin our future, is one of the biggest challenges that we face today. R we ready to take it head on? #Narcoterrorism"

