Kangana Ranaut reveals difference in human affection & animal love as she spends time with her horse; PICS

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her actioner film Dhaakad's second schedule, took to social media to share photos from her morning riding session. With it, she shared her thoughts about affection and love.

Actress has been in the headlines lately owing to her recent announcement regarding her film on Indira Gandhi. However, she has also been prepping for her actioner Dhaakad that is scheduled to be shot in Budapest. Amid this, Kangana is also spending time on the horse track with her horse Lightening and has been sharing glimpses of the same on social media. On Thursday morning too, Kangana shared a couple of photos on social media and left netizens in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared how she spent time with her horse on the field in the morning. With it, she shared a pensive thought about human and animal love and how they are different from each other. She wrote, "You may give your all to humans to win their affection but one small little mistake they will change their mind about you but once an animal gives you his/her heart it’s with you always…. This morning with my lovely Lightening."

Take a look:

As soon as Kangana dropped photos, fans starting lauding her in the comments. A fan wrote, "Queen of Bollywood." Another wrote, "Most beautiful." Another fan wrote, "Gorgeous."

Meanwhile, recently in a chat with Pinkvilla, Kangana revealed that she is not only set to star in her film on Indira Gandhi, but will also turn director for a second time after Manikarnika for it. She said, "Yes. This is going to be my second directorial. Even though I wanted another film, which I am also ready with, as my second directorial. But, it so happened that I was very keen to bring Indira Gandhi's story which has never been brought to screen. I was very eager to bring it to screen. I am very happy to be the director of this film. Looking forward to bringing the iconic story to the silver screen."

On Wednesday, Kangana gave us a glimpse of her body scan session for Indira Gandhi's role. The actress is excited to bring to life the iconic political leader. Apart from this, she has Dhaakad, Thalaivi and Tejas in the pipeline.

Also Read|Emergency: Kangana Ranaut is 'happy' to step in as director again after Manikarnika for film on Indira Gandhi

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×