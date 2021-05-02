Kangana Ranaut reveals everything that she eats in a day; Shares glimpses of her healthy diet

Kangana Ranaut has shared her healthy diet with fans and showed them what she eats in a day. The actress will be next seen in Thalaivi.

Bollywood actress always grabs headlines for her tweets. The actress also never shies away from putting her opinions forward. Keeping this apart, she regularly posts about her routine and workout on her Instagram handle. She has always stressed having good health. Amid the pandemic situation across the country, the Queen actress has given a sneak peek into her daily healthy diet. And it looks like that she ensures that she is eating right while shedding the calories at the gym.

Like any other Indian where people love to start their day with the most popular beverage ‘Tea’, the actress also starts with the same. Sharing the picture on her official Twitter handle, she writes, “Some people want to know what I eat in a day will take you through my day as and when I eat to see if it helps with weight or immunity, I start my day with a glass of water( too much water is overrated)then in some time I take one Kadak chai with normal sugar+soaked almonds +raisins.”

The actress further shares another diet set and it includes a lot of nuts. “Look I am not very fancy with my diet, I like to eat what my mom raised me on, mostly local food, I tend to have high pitta, chai/coffee not good for me, to compensate for acidic tea I take alkaline raisins(soaked), people with high pitta might benefit from my diet,” she tweeted.

Take a look here:

Some people want to know what I eat in a day will take you through my day as and when I eat see if it helps with weight or immunity, I start my day with a glass of water( too much water is overrated)then in sometime I take one Kadak chai with normal sugar+soaked almonds +raisins pic.twitter.com/itbmhJko6c — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

“Time for some coconut water, you can also take fresh lime or buttermilk if you don’t live in coastal area....Note this is my diet when I am not working, at work I mostly add small snack with this drink..,” she wrote. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the films--Thalaivi, Dhaakad, and Tejas.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut replies to user who questioned about her help like Alia, Priyanka: Twitter isn’t the only way

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×