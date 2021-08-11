Kangana Ranaut reveals her mother brought THIS for her in a rare visit on Dhaakad's Budapest set; PHOTO

Actress has been shooting in Budapest for her upcoming actioner Dhaakad. While most of the shoot is complete, the actress is still hard at work. Amid this, her parents travelled from India to visit her after a while and Kangana's mom got with her a sweet treat for the actress from her own garden. Wondering what it was? Well they were mangoes grown in her mom's garden. Knowing her love for it, Kangana's mom could not resist getting it along. When her mom handed the special gift to her, Kangana got emotional and penned the note.

Sharing the photo of the mangoes that her mother got for her own garden back in the village in India, Kangana wrote, "Mom quietly removed these two organic mangoes from her hand bag she carried all the way from her garden in the village and gentle placed in my hands and said beta kha lena....nothing sweeter than Mother's love." In another photo, Kangana clicked her mother and father sitting with her nephew Prithvi and revealed that her parents rarely visit her on sets. Kangana wrote, "Rarely they visit my sets, nice to have you all here."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana recently shared adorable photos from an ice cream date with her nephew Prithvi and sister Rangoli Chandel in Budapest and fans loved her style. The adorable photos with her nephew also went viral on social media.

Kangana recently shared a photo of herself as Agent Agni from Dhaakad sets and revealed how the character will always be special for her. She also wrote that Agni will live in her beyond the film as well. Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. Besides this, Kangana also has Thalaivi and Tejas in the pipeline.

Also Read|Emergency: Kangana Ranaut is 'happy' to step in as director again after Manikarnika for film on Indira Gandhi