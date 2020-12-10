Kangana Ranaut reveals her plans of building a temple, says 'Maa Durga chose' her

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut shared a brand new photo of herself at an ancient temple in her hometown as she revealed her own plans of building a temple.

announced her arrival on Twitter just a few months ago and since then the actress has made headlines for multiple reasons. From stunning photos from her Manali home to Kangana's comments on various national issues, the actress has taken Twitter wars to the next level. On Thursday, Kangana shared a brand new photo of herself at an ancient temple in her hometown.

In the picture, Kangana can be seen standing outside the temple with her hands folded as she prays. While sharing the photo, Kangana revealed that some day she plans to build a temple. She wrote, "Maa Durga chose me to build her temple, what our ancestors built for us it is not a patch on their achievements Devi is very kind to accept this humble abode but someday I wish to build a temple that will match up to her glory and our great civilisation. Jai Mata di."

Take a look at Kangana's post below:

Maa Durga chose me to build her temple, what our ancestors built for us it is not a patch on their achievements Devi is very kind to accept this humble abode but someday I wish to build a temple that will match up to her glory and our great civilisation. Jai Mata di. pic.twitter.com/KuWxItSSCE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 10, 2020

The 'Queen' actress has been extremely vocal on the ongoing farmers protests and has been backing the government's farm laws. She recently locked horns with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who slammed her for her remarks on an elderly Sikh woman. Just yesterday, Kangana took a dig at the Bharat Bandh which was called by farmers who have been protesting.

Kangana's tweet read, "Aao Bharat ko band kr dete hain, yun to tufaano ki kami nahi is naav ko, magar laao kulhaari kuch chhed bhi kar dete hain, reh reh ke roz marti hai har ummeed yahaan (come let's shut India, though there is no scarcity of storms hitting this boat, but bring an axe to make some holes in the boat, every hope dies here every day)."

Credits :Pinkvilla

