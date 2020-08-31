  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut reveals her Twitter followers drop by 40K to 50K and wonders ‘Why are they doing this?’

Kangana Ranaut recently noticed her Twitter followers have been decreasing every day and wonders what might be the reason.
25112 reads Mumbai Updated: August 31, 2020 12:17 pm
 Kangana Ranaut recently made her return to Twitter officially via the account that was previously handled by her social media team. The actress uploaded a video sharing the reason why she decided to return to Twitter. Kangana shared she saw the power of social media during the campaign for Sushant Singh Rajput and decided to return. Apart from that, she also shared that people also took advantage of her during her absence from social media.

While the actress has been voicing her opinions on the case of Sushant Singh Rajput and nepotism, she has also been sharing throwback pictures from her earlier days. But most recently the actress noticed that her Twitter followers were decreasing by a large number every day and wondered what’s wrong. A netizen pointed out that the actress’ followers were decreasing, to which she replied saying, “I agree I notice pattern every day 40-50 thousand followers drop, I am very new to this place but how does this work? Why are they doing this any idea? @TwitterIndia @jack @TwitterSupport.

Here is Kangana Ranaut's tweet: 

Kangana Ranaut went on to add that she was reaching close to reaching a million followers but missed the mark. She said, “Hmm I see Nationalists have to struggle every where, racket is so strong, I noticed because last night we were to very close to a million, anyway, sincere apologies to all those who are getting unfollows automatically, so unfair but arent we used to this now?” Meanwhile, the actress shared her opinions about the drug connection in Bollywood in a recent interview and raised doubts over Rhea Chakraborty after she appeared on various news channels and gave interviews.

