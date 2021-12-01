Kangana Ranaut reveals her two ‘most favourites’ in a pic & it will melt your heart

Kangana Ranaut is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her views and comments about everything. Well, apart from that too she is quite active on social media. Be it sharing pictures from her shooting sets or when she is spending some quality time with family, it is always a pleasure for her fans to see the diva. Although the actress has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons lately, this time, it is the picture of her with her cute nephew that is grabbing all the attention and will melt your hearts.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut took posted a picture of her with her little nephew. In the picture, we can see the actress wearing a grey coloured sweater and pants. She can be seen with her no-makeup look and has left her curls open. Her nephew Prithvi who is wearing a multi-coloured sweater over grey pants. Kangana can be seen kissing her nephew’s cheeks. Well, do not miss out on her furry friend Pluto in the background. Sharing this adorable picture, Kangana wrote, “My sunshine. Two of my most favourite Prithu and Pluto”.

Take a look:

Well, earlier today according to reports in ANI, in order to maintain law and order in the country, a plea has been filed to seek future censoring of all Kangana Ranaut’s social media posts in the Supreme Court. The actress took to her Instagram handle to react to this news and wrote, “Ha Ha Ha most powerful woman in this country.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii that left the audience impressed with her act as J Jayalalithaa. Now, she will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film will hit the screens on July 8, 2022. Besides this, she also has Tejas in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut REACTS as a plea to censor her social media posts is filed in Supreme Court