Kangana Ranaut REVEALS how Javed Ahktar said she will end her life during the Hrithik Roshan row

Kangana Ranaut in a shocking interview revealed that the well-known lyricist Javed Ahktar said that the actress might end up taking her own life during the Hrithik Roshan row.

The Bollywood actress in a shocking interview revealed that the well know lyricist Javed Ahktar said that the actress might end up taking her own life during the row. The actress made a shocking statement how the well-known Bollywood lyricist threatened her in a way. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana Ranaut further goes on to add that Javed Akhtar told her to apologize to Hrithik Roshan during the fight which was out in the open for everyone to see.

The Queen actress also states that Javed Akhtar said to her that she will have no place to go and that her reputation will be tarnished forever. The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut further makes another shocking statement wherein she says that Hrithik Roshan and his father have the highest connections in the industry and that if she does not apologize to Hrithik Roshan her career will be ruined forever. This statement by the Woh Lamhe actress has sent shock waves in the industry.

The actress in her interview to Republic TV said that Javed Akhtar did not leave any stone unturned to threaten her during her dispute with Hrithik Roshan. The fight between the Super 30 actor and Kangana Ranaut had made headlines previously. Now, with her latest interview the actress had even further revealed some unknown facts.

Share your comment ×