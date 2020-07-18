Kangana Ranaut REVEALS how Karan Johar called Sushant Singh Rajput a 'flop' hero as Drive had not takers

Kangana Ranaut in a shocking interview revealed that director producer Karan Johar called the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a flop hero.

The Bollywood actress in a shocking interview revealed that director producer called the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a flop hero. The actress said that Drive had no takers even though Sushant Singh Rajput had given a hit film like MS Dhoni. The actress goes on to add that the Bollywood director producer who has launched many talents called the Dil Bechara actor a flop hero as Driver had no takers. The actress Kangana Ranaut goes to mention that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput got side lined but the major production houses from Bollywood.

The Queen actress says that Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra along with Dharma Productions' Karan Johar totally side lined the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana Ranaut makes another shocking statement that Sushant Singh Rajput was fine and wanted to do his work and go on with his career. But, even after delivering a massive hit like Dhoni, Aditya Chopra did not want to work with the late actor. The actress further goes on to add that the reason behind Aditya Chopra ignoring Sushant Singh Rajput for films was Karan Johar.

In the shocking interview, the Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut goes on to question the very logic given by director cum producer Karan Johar for not been able to sell his film Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. The actress said that even she started backing films now, and does not understand how Karan Johar could not find takers for Sushant Singh Rajput's film Drive.

