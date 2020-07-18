Kangana Ranaut REVEALS how Karan Johar called Sushant Singh Rajput a 'flop' hero as Drive had not takers
The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in a shocking interview revealed that director producer Karan Johar called the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a flop hero. The actress said that Drive had no takers even though Sushant Singh Rajput had given a hit film like MS Dhoni. The actress goes on to add that the Bollywood director producer who has launched many talents called the Dil Bechara actor a flop hero as Driver had no takers. The actress Kangana Ranaut goes to mention that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput got side lined but the major production houses from Bollywood.
The Queen actress says that Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra along with Dharma Productions' Karan Johar totally side lined the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana Ranaut makes another shocking statement that Sushant Singh Rajput was fine and wanted to do his work and go on with his career. But, even after delivering a massive hit like Dhoni, Aditya Chopra did not want to work with the late actor. The actress further goes on to add that the reason behind Aditya Chopra ignoring Sushant Singh Rajput for films was Karan Johar.
In the shocking interview, the Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut goes on to question the very logic given by director cum producer Karan Johar for not been able to sell his film Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. The actress said that even she started backing films now, and does not understand how Karan Johar could not find takers for Sushant Singh Rajput's film Drive.
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Drive's failure is due to producer and director. They greenlit a pathetic script and the producer gave the director free hand. Where was he during the filming? was nobody watching the rushes, how the film was shaping up? The director took Kjo's money and all he did was party with the crew in Israel. They burn their own budgets due to their own incompetence and blame the actors.
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Yes all are bad and only you are the purest soul in Bollywood. We understand Mata!! Now go leave us and take your medicine.
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
I have seen the entire interview. Yes she mentioned the most important name aditya chopra. However, in order to sound credible kangana needs to stick to facts. We dont care her tiff with hrithik or the bhatts...We dont care what karan said in LSE. Kangana has the backing of bjp. Sushant was alone and was banned bullied vilified and abused by aditya and ranveer. In india everyone has price from mumbai police to modi. Fans should boycott aditya and ranveer movies. Love from NY
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
kangana,,you are just awesome..... I think anyone in the bollywood have notthe courage to reveal the facts about them like you
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Karan johar will get what he has done to outsiders and talented artists
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
Omg she is so obnoxious! She's such an attention seeker! She had nothing to do with SSR, and everyone knows she's not on speaking terms with most of Bollywood. Yet she's making stupid, baseless claims every day. Shut up!
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
When And where? Please show the real proof. Video link, telephonic conversation recording, whatever you have 1st show that. Enough of this toxic woman non stop spreading negativity.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Exactly ! If someone sneezes also she’ll say Karan kept ac around them to give them flu so they can’t act for 2 days. She’s such a selfish person using sushant a tragedy for her rant.
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
karan johar And you Have NO Relation whatsoever. TheN Kya usne tumhare sapne mein aake kaha tha kya.
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
@Pinkvilla No one wants to see what Taimur is doing in his life. There are millions of kids who need attention please, dont cover this nonsense
Anonymous 1 hour ago
No ..u shut up
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Karan johar is a fuc***ng loser
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Karan johar should if ur talking abt kangana ranaout then u shld