Kangana Ranaut reveals how a magazine snubbed her: They shot with Priyanka Chopra; felt I wasn't an A lister
Kangana Ranaut has been opening up like never before. The actress voiced her opinions over Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely deaths, called out nepotism in the industry, and spoke against blind items over the week. Now, Kangana has opened up about being mistreated by a leading fashion magazine on three different occasions. The actress claims the fashion magazine has shot with her twice following which they have banned her but continue to use her pictures and videos. Kangana sheds light about the three occasions.
Kangana recalled the first time she crossed paths with the magazine in 2008, during the release of Fashion. She revealed her Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra (now Priyanka Chopra Jonas) was featured on the cover for Kangana wasn't an A-lister. "Durning my movie Fashion’s release in 2008 Vogue did a cover with Priyanka Chopra and refused to put me on their cover they said I am not an A-lister," she said.
When the actress worked with the magazine in 2014, she requested for Anaita Shroff Adajania to style her. However, the request wasn't fulfilled. "In 2014, Vogue approached me for a cover but Anaita refused to style me. She sent her assistant and they shot it in Mukesh Mills. In 2015, post my sudden ascend to the top position, they said if I want to do covers with them then I must attend their beauty awards. I requested like other film stars I too want to shoot outdoors for a cover story with Vogue. I requested that Anaita styled me. They promised but again they shot my cover in Mukesh Mills (same location they did the last cover) and when I asked for clothes fitting, they said 'If you want Anaita to style you she will directly come to location no fittings for you'. This was shocking behaviour. I felt so humiliated," she added.
"Those are the only two covers I did with them. Post that, they openly banned me. But during Manikarnika, I spoke to their head Alex and told him I need to promote my film. I wished to do a cover with them. They asked for a few favours like attend their beauty award and shoot a cover for their upcoming magazine. But they refuse to shoot the promised Vogue cover story with me for any of my movie promotions," Kangana added. "I see that they keep using my pictures and videos to promote themselves, is this fair? Isn’t it supposed to be beneficial for both the parties involved?" Kangana asked.
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
So sad that Indian fashion industry and publications have become reduced to ugly plastered faces of nepo kids and star wives. In the west, you have exotic models and the new next face with edgy pics. We should have people from all parts of the country of all features and skin color featuring on Indian vogue. But if they get noticed, then nepo ugliness will become irrelevant.
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Kangana needs to post, these how will we know otherwise. It's such a tough world for outsiders.
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
They are all jealous and insecure people Kangana. Birds of the same feather flock together. Don't worry their professional end is near and their bad deeds will ultimately catch up with them. As for you, keep rocking!
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
Priyanka is a bigger star with global recognition. The magazine made the best choice.
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
The sad thing is Vogue is fashion bible globally. It should have men and women from all shades and looks from across the country to introduce the next super model from India. Yet in India, vogue beauty awards are reduced to star kids and their cosy club. You praise me and I praise you..As many top fashion designer say in India, the Indian Fashion industry has been reduced to a stooge of Bollywood, its nepotism and mediocrity.
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
Anaita Shroff Adajania is one of karan's friend if Im not wrong . So obviously they will ban u as well. people will be curbed despite of the talent becoz few biggies hate you kangana. Stay strong. if you were a star kid, with your talent, karan would have cast u in almost all his movies. But not to worry....better not to star in those senseless karan johar movies.....
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
Forget and forgive madame. You are also a big star now. It's time now to have a big heart as well.
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
Things need to change in Bollywood ! AND Kangana is this impulse Just see how Amira Dastur who is very talented is dispised she is still struggling Honestly I am bored with this injustice ! We Want a true world based on talent not a biased world !
Anonymous 1 hour ago
It's alright woman. How long will you keep complaining about the same stuff. You are also a big star now. Time to move on..
Anonymous 1 hour ago
it’s Right Just see how many cover magazine Ananya Panday has !