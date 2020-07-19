Kangana Ranaut reveals how she wanted to shave her head and disappear; Says never felt like ending life

The actress said that people were very badly trying to make her look like a vicious person and also tried to portray her as a cruel person. She also said that people tried to show her as a 'daayan' who would do no good.

(Trigger Warning)

The Bollywood diva, in an explosive interview with Republic TV said that at a point in her film career when people were deliberately trying to harm her, she felt like shaving her head off and disappearing somewhere The Queen actress said that people were very badly trying to make a vicious person out of her and also tried to portray her as a cruel person. She also said that people tried to show her as a 'daayan' who would do no good. The actress makes a very shocking revelation how she thought of disappearing somewhere, as going back to her village did not seem like an option which was available to her during that time.

The actress, Kangana Ranaut who says that she won National Award and even a Padmashri had to face a situation like that when people from the Bollywood fraternity tried to ruin her film career. The actress further goes on to add that she was luck y to have spiritual guidance and because of that she never felt like ending her life. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana Ranaut, also states that Sushant Singh Rajput's career was also harmed by the Bollywood bigwigs.

The actress names and Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra. Kangana Ranaut says that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to do films of his choice but lost out on good films, as he did not do 'chaploosi' with these bigwigs from Bollywood. The actress further adds that these people went on to show the late actor as a 'rapist' and tried to ruin his film career.

"If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same."

