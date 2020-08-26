Kangana Ranaut REVEALS 'mentor' sedated her, film parties exposed 'shocking and sinister' world

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed that she was once sedated as a minor by her mentor to prevent her from going to the cops.

With the Narcotics Control Bureau now stepping in to probe the alleged drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, revealed on Twitter that was once sedated as a minor by her mentor. Her tweet also spoke about the 'famous film parties' and how she was shocked by it.

On Wednesday, Kangana tweeted, "I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia."

Kangana's tweets come after the alleged drug angle has surfaced in Sushant's case with Rhea Chakraborty at the centre of it. On Tuesday, a series of WhatsApp messages of Rhea allegedly talking about drugs such as marijuana and MDMA surfaced. The people involved in these text messages was Jaya Saha, Samuel Miranda, Gaurav (alleged drug peddler) and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

These chats were accessed by the Enforcement Directorate and subsequently the CBI and NCB were looped in. As per the chats dating back to 2019, Jaya provided Rhea with something, which has not yet been established, and her message read, "Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in." The ED has now reportedly summoned Jaya Saha and will question her involvement in the case.

