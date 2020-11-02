Kangana Ranaut reveals the ONE thing she misses about Mumbai is early morning horse riding; See Pics

While Kangana Ranaut is currently at her home in the hills in Manali, she took to Twitter on Monday morning to reveal that she misses one thing about Mumbai. Find out below.

In the last few months, has clearly expressed her disappointment with the Maharashtra government and has even been at loggerheads with the city's civic body BMC. The actress even went ahead and tweeted that she feels Mumbai isn't safe anymore. During these war of words, Kangana voiced her opinion and even took digs at various personalities. While the actress is currently at her home in the hills in Manali, she took to Twitter on Monday morning to reveal that she misses one thing about Mumbai.

Sharing a couple of photos from the race course, Kangana revealed that she misses her early morning horse riding sessions. In the photos, Kangana can be seen dressed in perfect horse-riding attire as she takes the rounds of the Mahalaxmi race course in the city. Calling it an exhilarating experience, Kangana tweeted, "One thing I miss the most about Mumbai is horse back riding every other morning in race course, I have never been a sports person but I find meditative partnership with my horse, being one with another being is such as exhilarating experience #MondayMotivation."

Check out the photos below:

One thing I miss the most about Mumbai is horse back riding every other morning in race course, I have never been a sports person but I find meditative partnership with my horse, being one with another being is such as exhilarating experience #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/nawGCHoSgO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 2, 2020

Earlier, Kangana had faced wrath from various political as well as actors when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. This resulted in a war of words between Kangana and the Shiv Sena government in the state. She recently tweeted on how maximum number of films are being shot in Himachal. Taking a dig at the Sena, Kangana tweeted, "Himachal is hosting maximum film units from Mumbai at this point, Dev Bhumi belongs to every Indian and anyone making money from this state won’t be called Haramkhor or Namakharam, if somebody does I will condemn them not stay silent like Bullywood."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut calls YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Dimwit for making fake videos; Says 'I can put him behind bars'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×