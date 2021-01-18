Kangana Ranaut reveals that one thing which makes it awful to be an actor; Says 'waiting for my body to adapt'

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her next movie Dhaakad. Meanwhile, check out her latest tweet.

often makes headlines owing to her bold statements on social media and other platforms. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Dhaakad that was announced a long time ago. However, she does not forget to voice her opinions even amidst work and social media is proof of the same. As we speak of this, the actress has once again shared a tweet on her personal handle that has caught attention in no time for obvious reasons.

In this tweet, Kangana mentions the things that she finds awful about becoming an actor. Talking about the same, she writes, “Apart from nepotism and movie mafia most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts. When sun rises you sleep, body clock and food cycle goes for a toss. First few nights I feel loss of appetite and disoriented. Hmmmm waiting for my body to adapt, what’s the news on twitter?”

Check out her latest tweet below:

Apart from nepotism and movie mafia most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts.When sun rises you sleep, body clock and food cycle goes for a toss. First few nights I feel loss of appetite and disoriented. Hmmmm waiting for my body to adapt, what’s the news on twitter? — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) January 17, 2021

As has been mentioned above, the actress is shooting for Dhaakad. The spy thriller has been backed by Razneesh Ghai and her first look from the same was already released on social media a long time ago. Apart from that, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in the biopic Thalaivi in which she plays the role of late Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa. The actress will be playing the role of an Indian air force pilot in Tejas. A few days ago, she announced another project of hers which is Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

