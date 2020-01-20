Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she did tacky films to support sister Rangoli's treatment after her acid attack

Kangana Ranaut says she did tacky films to support sister Rangoli's treatment after her acid attack. She recalls being 19 when the attack happened and reveals that they were not financially very strong back then.

's upcoming film Panga is inching close to its release. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020. The film follows the story of a forgotten Kabaddi fame who aspires to make a comeback into sports. The 32-year-old decides to get back to her favourite sport and revive her game with her family's support. Breaking age and gender stereotypes, she prepares for National level Kabaddi championship. She is torn between family duties and her love for the sport but a loving husband and a sincere son, she's got it all for her support.

Kangana has impressed the audience with her versatility n number of times. She is known for her incredible acting and for doing justice to every role that she takes up. However, initially, when she stepped into Bollywood, the actress featured in many films with average box office collection. Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana spoke about the same in length. The Manikarnika actress stated that she took up tacky films to support her sister Rangoli Chandel's treatment after her acid attack.

Recalling the hardship, Kangana revealed that she was only 19 years old when the acid attack happened. Her family was not very strong financially. Hence, she took up tacky films and roles lower than what she deserved. She also did guest appearances to afford the best surgeons for Rangoli. It took her 54 surgeries, Kangana stated. She also recounted how she became a strong woman that she is today. Kangana admitted that she fell into bad company in her struggling period. She went through tough times when people took advantage of her and she couldn't confide in her parents. However, she says that she would never let anything of this sort happen to her children and would always be there for them.

Also Read: Panga: Did Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill have a verbal spat on the film's sets? Find Out

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More