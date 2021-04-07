Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she got secret calls from Akshay Kumar praising Thalaivi; Takes a dig at Deepika & Alia

Kangana Ranaut, who is an avid social media user, has slammed movie mafia terror in her latest tweet saying that even stars like Akshay Kumar can’t openly praise her films.

Actor is one such star who is known for voicing her opinions on social media. The Tanu Weds Manu star often grabs headlines for taking a jibe at Bollywood stars. Now, in her recent tweet, the actress has revealed that she has got secret calls from praising the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi. Kangana also mentioned that unlike and ’s films, big stars like him can’t openly praise her movies because of the 'movie mafia terror'.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Queen star while replying to a tweet lauding her work, wrote, “Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble, I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to the sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie.”

She added, “Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment, and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win ...”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Tweets below:

Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble,I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror. https://t.co/MT91TvnbmR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 7, 2021

Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win ... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen in the upcoming film Thalaivi where she plays the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. The trailer of the same was released on her birthday in March. Recently, the first song of the biopic titled Chali Chali was released. Thalaivi will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 23.

The Fashion actress is currently busy shooting her next project Tejas, which has been directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.

