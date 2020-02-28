Kangana Ranaut reveals she has no plans of getting married soon; Also spills the beans about her biopic

Kangana Ranaut has spilled the beans about her marriage, biopic, and Tanu Weds Manu's sequel in a recent interactive session on social media. Read further for more details.

Bollywood diva is known for giving stellar performances in all her movies. Apart from that, the stunning beauty has an impeccable style sense because of which she can steal the limelight anytime. As we speak of this, the Panga actress recently had an interactive session with her fans on Instagram through which she tried to answer some of their questions. And the best part is that she has also spilled the beans about her marriage plans!

Yes, you heard it right. When being asked about her marriage plans by one of her fans, Kangana replied that there are no plans as of how. The actress, however, added that her brother will be getting hitched soon. Apart from that, Kangana also clarified whether there is a biopic in the making based on her life. The actress clearly said that she has a lot to do in her life before summing it up to the fans.

The best part is that Kangana also revealed about being keen to make the third sequel of Tanu Weds Manu. However, she also said this entire thing will depend on the script, as well as the project. On the professional front, the actress is currently gearing up for Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Kangana’s first look from the movie has earned critical acclaim from fans, as well as film critics who are now eagerly waiting for its release into the theatres.

Check out her Kangana's look from Thalaivi below:

