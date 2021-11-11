Kangana Ranaut reveals she has a special someone in her life: I see myself as a mother in 5 years & as a wife

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines lately owing to her recognition with the prestigious Padma Shri Award by the President Of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Kangana has also been quite occupied with back to back shoots of her films. However, stepping away from work topics, Kangana opened up about her love life in a recent interview and revealed that she has a 'special someone' in her life. Not just this, she revealed that her 5-year vision for herself includes being married with babies.

At the Times Now Summit, Kangana opened up about her love life. Talking about it, the Thalaivii star said that she wants to be married and have kids. She said, "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother in five years, as a wife, and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India." Further, she was prodded about her special someone and Kangana revealed that there is such a person in her life.

However, she did not reveal the identity of the person. Kangana did go onto tease about the identity and said that soon everyone will get to know. Kangana said,"Everyone will know soon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up the shooting of her film, Tejas. In the film, Kangana will be seen as a fighter pilot in the Air Force. The film has been directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwavala. It is yet to get a release date. On the other hand, Kangana also has Dhaakad in which she will be seen doing hardcore action. The film will feature her as Agent Agni and Arjun Rampal will be seen as the antagonist. The film is slated to release in theatres next year.

