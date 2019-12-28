Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she liked Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar’s work this year

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Ashwiny Tiwari’s Panga, wherein she plays the role of a kabaddi player.

As hard-core Bollywood buffs, if we sit down to discuss the best films of 2019, we can, without batting an eyelid, can say that ’s Gully Boy, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun, among others were the highlights of the year. Such was Ayushmann’s performance in Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Uri that the two were bestowed with the National Award for Best Actor.

Now that said, today, ’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, took to Twitter to shower praises on Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar as she listed few names whose work Kangana liked in 2019. While Kangana was all praises for Sidhant Chaturvedi, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal and hailed their performances in Gully Boy and Uri as their best work this year, as per Kangana, Bhumi Pednekar’s performance in Sonchiriya was underrated.

Rangoli wrote, “As the year comes to an end most people listing Kangana’s performances as best I asked her whose work she liked the best, she said she finds Bhumi Pednekar very underrated,” adding, “her performance in Sonchiriya is extraordinary also she gave special compliments to Mrunal Thakur and Radhika Madan .... she says these girls hold genuine talent and will shine in coming years, Kangana said she is rooting for them.” Thereafter, Rangoli wrote, “Among the boys Kangana feels Sidhant Chaturvedi, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal have given best work this year, so congratulations to them.” On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Ashwiny Tiwari’s Panga, wherein she plays the role of a kabaddi player.

