Kangana Ranaut reveals she prayed to goddess to bless her with a brother as she wishes Aksht on his birthday

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooing for the Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi in South India.

blessed our morning feeds with a series of photos featuring her brother Aksht as she penned a heartfelt note on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut’s message read, “When I was small whenever we went to temples my Dadi whispered in my ear ‘बोलो माता रानी मुझे एक भईया देदो’ without even knowing the meaning of these words I squeezed my eyes and repeated ...ha ha on this day Goddess blessed us and what a wonderful blessingRed heart Happy Birthday Aksht.”

In the photos, we can see Kangana Ranaut and her brother goofing around while clicking a selfie and the other photo features a little Kangnaa sitting with her tiny brother. Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign 'Unite2FightCorona' and by way of a tweet, this Queen actress urged countrymen to follow social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Her tweet read, “The worldwide crisis of Corona may have many setbacks but it has the possibility of bringing us together like never before, let's pledge to #Unite2FightCorona@narendramodi@PrakashJavdekar thanks for this initiative #Unite2FightCorona…”

As we speak, Kangana has resumed the shooting of her forthcoming film Thalaivi and for the shooting, the actress flew to South India. Directed by AL Vijay, the film will see Arvind Swami as Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR), and the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. After resuming the shooting, Kangana Ranaut shared a couple of morning selfies, as she wrote, “Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them.”

Check out the post here:

When I was small whenever we went to temples my Dadi whispered in my ear ‘बोलो माता रानी मुझे एक भईया देदो’ without even knowing the meaning of these words I squeezed my eyes and repeated ...ha ha on this day Goddess blessed us and what a wonderful blessing

Happy Birthday Aksht pic.twitter.com/edeoPebSYz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 9, 2020

ALSO READ: Amid filming Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut shares a pic of her mom making season’s first makki ki roti; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×