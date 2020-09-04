Kangana Ranaut reveals she is returning to Mumbai on Sept 9: Says ‘Kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le’

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to announce that she will be returning to Manali to Mumbai this week amid the Sanjay Raut suggesting her to not to return after her comment on the city’s police force. She dared anyone to stop her from making her way back to Mumbai.

Recently, tweeted about Mumbai and compared it to ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ which evoked strong reactions from several Mumbaikars including many celebs like Renuka Shahane, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Amid the backlash and ‘threats,’ Kangana announced today that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9 and also dared anyone to stop her from coming back. She is currently in Manali with her family and recently ran into controversy over one of her tweets about Mumbai.

On Friday, Kangana wrote, “I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le.” She retweeted with this comment on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh’s comment on Mumbai that the city is not someone’s personal property. The actress had yesterday even replied to Renuka Shahane who had objected to her comparison of Mumbai to PoK.

Reportedly as per New Indian Express, Kangana was recently called out by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in his piece in party's mouth piece Saamana where he questioned her repetitive negative tweets on Mumbai Police. Kangana had responded to his remarks by calling it ‘open threats,’ and further added the PoK comparison. That did not go down well with many celebs and people who stay in Mumbai. Last evening, Kangana even reacted to a trend ‘Kangana Pagal Hai’ on twitter and slammed it. She had reacted to it and wrote, “So all the bullies are having a meltdown now, frustrated but can’t come up with anything remotely logical, so now tweeting obscene memes and calling me names, shaming me by trending #KanganaPagalHai and next they will pretend to be Mental illness warriors. #ShameOnSanjayRaut.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet:

I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le https://t.co/9706wS2qEd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

The actress has been spending time at home in Manali post the lockdown and often dropped glimpses of her life there. Now, amid her comments on Mumbai, Kangana announced her arrival this week in the city and challenged anyone who would dare to stop her. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami playing MGR. Apart from this, she also has Dhaakad and Tejas lined up for the future.

Also Read|Renuka Shahane responds to Kangana Ranaut's post comparing Mumbai with PoK; Calls it 'appalling'

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×