Kangana Ranaut reveals she’s been writing poems since she was 15; Says ‘Aasmaan is about love and perceptions’

Kangana Ranaut released the video of her poem, Aasmaan a day back and it left everyone in awe. In a recent chat, Kangana opened up about the same and revealed how she shot the same and the inspiration behind it.

Actress has been staying in Manali since the lockdown was announced and recently, she released a video of her poem, Aasmaan. The heartfelt poem on love uses sky as an analogy and has been directed by Kangana herself. Not just this, Kangana penned the poem herself and did almost everything on her own. The poem left her fans excited and impressed with the Manikarnika star’s creativity and talent. In a recent chat, Kangana revealed what inspired her to write the poem.

In a chat with Bombay Times, Kangana said that she has been penning poems since she was just 15 years old. She also shared that she penned Aasmaan with the thought that it may help people through the trying times of lockdown. The gorgeous star is seen throughout the video of the poem walking through the beautiful green fields around her house in Manali. Kangana shared that she directed the video with the help of her assistant Rizwan and did it professionally with a proper call sheet. Ranaut mentioned that they all pretended to be a proper shoot unit while shooting Aasmaan.

Talking about her poem, Kangana said, “ I wrote this poem a few days ago and shared it because I feel it is relevant to the times we are in. On the surface, it’s about love, but deep within, it’s about perceptions.” She also revealed why she decided to recite the poem herself and shoot the video. Kangana said, “A lot of people speak, write and understand Hindi, but people in some parts of the country, who understand the language, don’t necessarily speak, read or write it. So, I decided to recite the verses I had written. Also, I was missing the atmosphere of a shoot.”

Here’s Kangana’s poem Aasmaan:

#KanganaRanaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. #AasmaanbyKangana has been penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times.#mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/WXGwKtgGV9 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress also helped her sister Rangoli Chandel get all dolled up for her housewarming puja. Rangoli also penned an emotional note for Kangana a day back where she expressed love and adulation for her sister. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. It is a multi language film and will release on June 26, 2020.

