Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she would like to be associated to a film made on THIS historical figure

is currently busy promoting her upcoming sports drama Panga. The actress will be seen playing the role of a Kabbadi player in the film. Not only this, but Kangana will also play the role of a railways employee, a wife, a mother and much more. The actress who recently visited Bihar expressed her desire to make a film on Chandragupta Maurya. For the uninitiated, Chandragupta Maurya was the founder of the Maurya Empire in ancient India and was a pivotal figure in the history of India.

On being associated with a film on any historical figure in Bihar, Kangana said that it would be Chandragupta Maurya as the film industry has not done much justice to the history. Speaking about Bihar, Kangana said, "The last time, I was here as a child though I have not yet got a chance to explore the state with which I feel a connect as my Yoga teacher has his roots here." Besides Panga, Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi based on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Talking about Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. It follows her triumphs, struggles and overcoming of stereotypes and reflecting upon the importance of love and family support in order to become successful. The movie also stars Richa Chaddha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta. Panga is all set to hit the screens on 24th January 2020. The movie will clash with and starrer Street Dancer 3D.

