Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she's never intimidated by powerful people; Says 'Have a natural instinct to test them'

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of Panga. At a recent event, Kangana shared her way of dealing with powerful people and how she doesn’t get intimidated by them.

One of the popular stars in Bollywood, has always spoken her mind and has never been afraid to voice her opinion. The star who has delivered back to back hits with Manikarnika, Queen and more is now gearing up for the release of her film Panga with Jassie Gill. Amidst this, Kangana has kicked off promotions in style and everyday, she is redefining fashion goals with her stunning looks. Recently, Kangana attended an event where she spoke about her process of dealing with people in powerful positions.

Kangana shared that she has a natural instinct that tells her to challenge authority and to not feel intimidated by people in power. The Panga actress shared that she is dominating in nature but if she thinks someone is deserving of the powerful position, she surrenders to them but also tests them. Kangana is often known for saying what comes to her mind without being afraid and that has managed to garner a lot of fan following for the stunning actress.

Kangana said, “I have never been intimidated by any powerful person and authority. I have a natural instinct to challenge authority and to test them, and it’s very natural. Authority asks you for a certain submission, a certain surrender. For that, it’s very important to test the authority. To be honest, I think I am a dominating person by nature, but I am also very devotional. So, if I find somebody who is worthy of the position they are taking, I am the first one to surrender. But, I do test them. They may be powerful for others, I find them truly powerless.”

Meanwhile, Kangana’s stint as Jaya in Panga impressed everyone. The actress will be seen playing a kabaddi player who gears up for a comeback with the support of her husband Prashant aka Jassie Gill and son. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga’s trailer has been getting rave reviews and the song Panga is also being liked. Panga is all set to hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

