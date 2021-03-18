Kangana Ranaut reveals why she loves desert while admiring Rajasthan from a chopper on way to Tejas shoot

Having wrapped up the New Delhi schedule of Tejas, Kangana Ranaut headed to Rajasthan for the next one. Today, while flying off to the shoot location in a helicopter, Kangana expressed her love for the desert and admired Rajasthan's terrain.

Actress has been in the headlines lately owing to her film, Tejas' shoot. The actress was in New Delhi till last week as she was shooting for her film with director Sarvesh Mewara in the capital. Having finished the New Delhi schedule, Kangana headed off to Rajasthan for the next schedule and last evening even shared a glimpse of devouring Rajasthani thali. Now, as the work begins in another schedule of Tejas, Kangana headed off to shoot in a chopper and while flying off, she expressed her love for the desert and Rajasthani terrain.

Taking to her Twitter account, Kangana shared a couple of photos clicked from the chopper base. In one of the photos, Kangana is seen sitting inside the chopper while in another, she gives fans a glimpse of the desert terrain of Rajasthan. In another photo, we get to see Kangana walking towards the chopper with her sister Rangoli Chandel by her side. In her tweet, she revealed that she loves the desert as life there refuses to settle for anything less than love despite the harsh terrain. She also thanked Team Tejas for helping her avoid the traffic hassle with a chopper.

Sharing her thoughts while flying in a chopper over Rajasthan, Kangana wrote, "This morning off to work, thank you team #Tejas for saving the hassle of long drives, while I look at this terrain, I wonder Rajasthan got a raw deal in terms of nature and it’s resources yet they emerged as the strongest, culturally n aesthetically richest and evolved people." Further, the actress revealed why she loves desert in a subsequent tweet. She wrote, "People ask me why do I love the desert so much,it’s not the barrenness of emotionally cold and infertile soil it’s not the brutality/harshness of the weather but what I love is the the scarce life that refuses to settle for anything less than love and the desert can’t resist."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweets:

This morning off to work, thank you team #Tejas for saving the hassle of long drives, while I look at this terrain, I wonder Rajasthan got a raw deal in terms of nature and it’s resources yet they emerged as the strongest, culturally n aesthetically richest and evolved people. pic.twitter.com/Ar5HAnH8TB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021

People ask me why do I love the desert so much,it’s not the barrenness of emotionally cold and infertile soil it’s not the brutality/harshness of the weather but what I love is the the scarce life that refuses to settle for anything less than love and the desert can’t resist pic.twitter.com/f7HOKAfUNZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021

Meanwhile, in Tejas, Kangana will essay the role of a fighter pilot. For the same, the actress had even sought permissions from Union Minister Rajnath Singh. The film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala. Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film is set to release on April 23, 2021.

