Kangana Ranaut revisits school days with a motivation post; Says 'Never let your mind dominate your feelings'

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Panga and next, she will be seen in the biopic of late politician J. Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi

Yesterday, after meeting the Union Minister and taking stock of her office, today morning, took to Twitter to travel back in time as she shared a throwback childhood photo from her archives wherein we can see a young Kangana in her school uniform posing with a school friend and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Mind is loud and clever, feelings are naive and subtle in nature, never let your mind dominate your feelings, hold on to that little feeling deep inside your heart buried and pushed away by your logic and fears,hold on to it no matter how stupid or absurd it is,let it guide you…” Well, we totally endorse Kangana’s words of wisdom.

Yesterday, Kangana visited her office accompanied by her aides and guards and she was seen inspecting the rooms that were demolished by the BMC officials. Later, after taking stock of the situation, the Manikarnika actress said she doesn’t have money to ‘renovate’ the office and therefore, she will work from the damaged space only as she wrote, “I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world…”

Yesterday, when Union minister Ramdas Athawale met Kangana Ranaut at her residence, he later revealed that although BJP or RPI will welcome her if she decides to join either of the parties, however, he went on to say that Kangana said she has no interest in joining politics. Also, Kangana, who returned from Manali after a couple of months, has been exempted from home quarantine and as per reports, she is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14, 2020.

Mind is loud and clever, feelings are naive and subtle in nature, never let your mind dominate your feelings, hold on to that little feeling deep inside your heart buried and pushed away by your logic and fears,hold on to it no matter how stupid or absurd it is,let it guide you pic.twitter.com/YutaWvpzBU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

