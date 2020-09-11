  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut revisits school days with a motivation post; Says 'Never let your mind dominate your feelings'

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Panga and next, she will be seen in the biopic of late politician J. Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi
12310 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut revisits school days with a motivation post; Says 'Never let your mind dominate your feelings'Kangana Ranaut revisits school days with a motivation post; Says 'Never let your mind dominate your feelings'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yesterday, after meeting the Union Minister and taking stock of her office, today morning, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to travel back in time as she shared a throwback childhood photo from her archives wherein we can see a young Kangana in her school uniform posing with a school friend and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Mind is loud and clever, feelings are naive and subtle in nature, never let your mind dominate your feelings, hold on to that little feeling deep inside your heart buried and pushed away by your logic and fears,hold on to it no matter how stupid or absurd it is,let it guide you…” Well, we totally endorse Kangana’s words of wisdom.

Yesterday, Kangana visited her office accompanied by her aides and guards and she was seen inspecting the rooms that were demolished by the BMC officials. Later, after taking stock of the situation, the Manikarnika actress said she doesn’t have money to ‘renovate’ the office and therefore, she will work from the damaged space only as she wrote, “I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world…”

Yesterday, when Union minister Ramdas Athawale met Kangana Ranaut at her residence, he later revealed that although BJP or RPI will welcome her if she decides to join either of the parties, however, he went on to say that Kangana said she has no interest in joining politics. Also, Kangana, who returned from Manali after a couple of months, has been exempted from home quarantine and as per reports, she is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14, 2020.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sonam Kapoor's remark on her & Rhea: Don't compare my struggles to small time druggie

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement