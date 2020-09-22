Kangana Ranaut revisits sexual misconduct allegations against Anirban Blah as NCB likely to probe into KWAN

Kangana Ranaut tweeted in response to the post shared by Republic TV. The tweet states how sources are now claiming NCB is looking into KWAN Entertainment's ownership along with a top superstar as the drugs probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau is widening.

The latest tweet from Bollywood actress states how Anirban Blah of KWAN Entertainment was accused of rape and molestation. The tweet made by Kangana Ranaut reads Co-owner of #Kwan Anirban Blah was accused of rapes and molestation by many girls, one such girl once went to meet him with her mother,he made the mother sit outside and tried to rape the girl, mother had filed a case it was covered by the media but suddenly everyone disappeared.

Kangana Ranaut made this tweet in response to the tweet shared by Republic TV. The media outlet shared the news on their official Twitter handle. The tweet states how sources are now claiming NCB is looking into KWAN Entertainment's ownership along with a top superstar as the drugs probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau is widening with each passing day. Previously, it was reported how the NCB was going to probe a filmmaker whose name was dropped by Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha stated during her questioning with the NCB. The news reports previously stated how the talent manager of the late actor revealed filmmaker Madhu Mantena's name.

Check out the post

Co-owner of #Kwan Anirban Blah was accused of rapes and molestation by many girls, one such girl once went to meet him with her mother,he made the mother sit outside and tried to rape the girl, mother had filed a case it was covered by the media but suddenly everyone disappeared. https://t.co/JiKFSkJPCI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 22, 2020

Now, there is a strong buzz that the filmmaker will be summoned by the NCB. The news reports in the drug angle probed by the NCB in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is widening its reach with each passing day. Actress Kangana Ranaut has been sharing her opinions regularly on this matter.

(ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Deepika Padukone for alleged involvement in drug nexus; Says #BoycottBollywoodDruggies)

Share your comment ×