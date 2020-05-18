  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut’s Aasmaan leaves Netizens impressed with the star’s creativity and talent; Call it a ‘gem’

Kangana Ranaut penned a beautiful poem about love and life, Aasmaan and released it today. The Thalaivi star’s poignant words left fans impressed. Check it out.
Amid the lockdown, Kangana Ranaut has been staying in Manali with her family and today, she released her poem Aasmaan. As soon as the Thalaivi star’s poem was released, it left everyone in awe. Based on love and life, Kangana’s poem is a pensive ode about feelings that one ignores in daily life and can reflect upon amid the lockdown. Using Sky as an analogy, the gorgeous and talented star used her words with Aasmaan to win over her fans. 

Not just the poem, the video that has been released with the poem is also directed by Kangana herself and features her home in Manali. While this is not the first time Kangana has won hearts with her words, it surely is leaving netizens impressed with her talent. The video features Kangana walking around the green fields and hills around her house in Manali. The Thalaivi star channelled her thoughts about love and life and came up with Aasmaan that was released today. 

Fans have been lauding her poem and many have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts about it. A user wrote, “Oh my god, kangana you are winning the same heart again and again. Your talent has no limit.” Another fan was in awe of the video and Kangana’s words and wrote, “No words to describe #KanganaRanaut nd her talents.. just wow..n its a very emotional too.. 
Love you #KangnaRanaut ..Direct Dil Se.”

Check out Twitter reactions to Kangana Ranaut’s poem, Aasmaan:

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Manali. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in J Jayalalithaa’s biopic. The film also stars Arvind Swami who will be seen playing MGR and Kangana will be seen as the political stalwart. It is a multilingual film and will be released on June 26, 2020. 

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Kangana's voice deserves its own ovation. Deep and beautiful. The video is directed so artistically. Fabulous composition by Kangana. Had it not been a 3 time national award winning successful woman, bollywood gang would have gone gaga over it. Such insecurity by mean comments below.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Beautiful piece

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Nice nursery rhyme Kangana. Where did you steal it from.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Dear a**hole, take a seat she is not going to read it.Before telling her that it's a nursery rhyme, learn to use punctuation mark .Looks like you graduated from Nangloi yamuna par university.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

If it was that bad why did you feel so rattled?

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Devil woman

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Ok angel

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I am sure someone else must have written it. This woman cannot be trusted. She is a liar of the first order.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

So are you the crow or its sh*t?

Anonymous 2 hours ago

She should have added lines like crow shat on my head like jaadu. The depths of hatred people have is for Kangana talent and how insecure they get.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

It’s a rich piece of writing full of emotions- very well

