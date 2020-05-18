Kangana Ranaut’s Aasmaan leaves Netizens impressed with the star’s creativity and talent; Call it a ‘gem’
Amid the lockdown, Kangana Ranaut has been staying in Manali with her family and today, she released her poem Aasmaan. As soon as the Thalaivi star’s poem was released, it left everyone in awe. Based on love and life, Kangana’s poem is a pensive ode about feelings that one ignores in daily life and can reflect upon amid the lockdown. Using Sky as an analogy, the gorgeous and talented star used her words with Aasmaan to win over her fans.
Not just the poem, the video that has been released with the poem is also directed by Kangana herself and features her home in Manali. While this is not the first time Kangana has won hearts with her words, it surely is leaving netizens impressed with her talent. The video features Kangana walking around the green fields and hills around her house in Manali. The Thalaivi star channelled her thoughts about love and life and came up with Aasmaan that was released today.
Fans have been lauding her poem and many have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts about it. A user wrote, “Oh my god, kangana you are winning the same heart again and again. Your talent has no limit.” Another fan was in awe of the video and Kangana’s words and wrote, “No words to describe #KanganaRanaut nd her talents.. just wow..n its a very emotional too..
Love you #KangnaRanaut ..Direct Dil Se.”
Check out Twitter reactions to Kangana Ranaut’s poem, Aasmaan:
You are such a goddess of Acting Queen #teamkanganaranaut incredible true lines,you are amazing more power to you stay blessed and keep rocking
— Sahil Verma (@DevVerm53278948) May 18, 2020
No words to describe #KanganaRanaut nd her talents.. just wow..n its a very emotional too..
Love you #KangnaRanaut ..
Direct Dil Se
— आदित्य (@AadiSha2131) May 18, 2020
Love all the visualization, All the shots goes very well with the poem #AasmaanbyKangana
— Phoenix (@Phoenix09987888) May 18, 2020
This is a masterpiece
— Richa_R@jpoot (@not_your_chik) May 18, 2020
So beautiful... A classic tiny film! Loved the camera work, amazing direction!
— Kushal Jadhav (@kushalambo) May 18, 2020
Kangana your talent has no limits, acting, editing, direction, writing, production you are multi-talented soul. Proud of being your fan. Truly gem of Indian cinema. I want more poems written by you #KanganaRanaut
#AasmaanbyKangana pic.twitter.com/okCkm9WsFu
— Ravi J Patel (@ravipatel1108) May 18, 2020
Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Manali. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in J Jayalalithaa’s biopic. The film also stars Arvind Swami who will be seen playing MGR and Kangana will be seen as the political stalwart. It is a multilingual film and will be released on June 26, 2020.
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Kangana's voice deserves its own ovation. Deep and beautiful. The video is directed so artistically. Fabulous composition by Kangana. Had it not been a 3 time national award winning successful woman, bollywood gang would have gone gaga over it. Such insecurity by mean comments below.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Beautiful piece
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Nice nursery rhyme Kangana. Where did you steal it from.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Dear a**hole, take a seat she is not going to read it.Before telling her that it's a nursery rhyme, learn to use punctuation mark .Looks like you graduated from Nangloi yamuna par university.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
If it was that bad why did you feel so rattled?
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Devil woman
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Ok angel
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I am sure someone else must have written it. This woman cannot be trusted. She is a liar of the first order.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
So are you the crow or its sh*t?
Anonymous 2 hours ago
She should have added lines like crow shat on my head like jaadu. The depths of hatred people have is for Kangana talent and how insecure they get.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
It’s a rich piece of writing full of emotions- very well