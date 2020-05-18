Kangana Ranaut’s Aasmaan leaves Netizens impressed with the star’s creativity and talent; Call it a ‘gem’

Kangana Ranaut penned a beautiful poem about love and life, Aasmaan and released it today. The Thalaivi star’s poignant words left fans impressed. Check it out.

Amid the lockdown, has been staying in Manali with her family and today, she released her poem Aasmaan. As soon as the Thalaivi star’s poem was released, it left everyone in awe. Based on love and life, Kangana’s poem is a pensive ode about feelings that one ignores in daily life and can reflect upon amid the lockdown. Using Sky as an analogy, the gorgeous and talented star used her words with Aasmaan to win over her fans.

Not just the poem, the video that has been released with the poem is also directed by Kangana herself and features her home in Manali. While this is not the first time Kangana has won hearts with her words, it surely is leaving netizens impressed with her talent. The video features Kangana walking around the green fields and hills around her house in Manali. The Thalaivi star channelled her thoughts about love and life and came up with Aasmaan that was released today.

Fans have been lauding her poem and many have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts about it. A user wrote, “Oh my god, kangana you are winning the same heart again and again. Your talent has no limit.” Another fan was in awe of the video and Kangana’s words and wrote, “No words to describe #KanganaRanaut nd her talents.. just wow..n its a very emotional too..

Check out Twitter reactions to Kangana Ranaut’s poem, Aasmaan:

You are such a goddess of Acting Queen #teamkanganaranaut incredible true lines,you are amazing more power to you stay blessed and keep rocking — Sahil Verma (@DevVerm53278948) May 18, 2020

Love all the visualization, All the shots goes very well with the poem #AasmaanbyKangana — Phoenix (@Phoenix09987888) May 18, 2020

So beautiful... A classic tiny film! Loved the camera work, amazing direction! — Kushal Jadhav (@kushalambo) May 18, 2020

Kangana your talent has no limits, acting, editing, direction, writing, production you are multi-talented soul. Proud of being your fan. Truly gem of Indian cinema. I want more poems written by you #KanganaRanaut

#AasmaanbyKangana pic.twitter.com/okCkm9WsFu — Ravi J Patel (@ravipatel1108) May 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Manali. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in J Jayalalithaa’s biopic. The film also stars Arvind Swami who will be seen playing MGR and Kangana will be seen as the political stalwart. It is a multilingual film and will be released on June 26, 2020.

