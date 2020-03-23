Kangana Ranaut’s birthday celebration was all about love, blessings, cake & wine; Check it out

Kangana Ranaut turned a year older on Monday and celebrated her special day with her family in Manali. The Thalaivi actor’s special day was all about love and family. Check it out.

Birthdays are always a special occasion for anyone and for , it turned out to be even more awesome as she was at her home with family in Manali. Owing to the shutdown everywhere due to Coronavirus, Kangana headed to Manali last week. On her 33rd birthday, Kangana’s family ensured she had a gala time with everyone at home. From a special Devi puja to celebrations with loved ones, Kangana’s 33rd birthday was filled with blessings, love and happiness.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared photos of a special Devi puja organized by the Ranaut's for the Panga actor’s special day. Since Kangana is a believer of Goddess Durga, her family organised a small puja where the Panga star was seen clad in a gorgeous Fuschia saree with a gold necklace. Kangana’s photos with little girls while performing the puja are going viral on the internet. In other photos, Kangana’s parents can be seen showering her with love and kisses on her special day.

Also Read| Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Rangoli Chandel shares a throwback pic to wish her ‘chotu’ and recalls old days

In another video that Rangoli shared later, we can see Kangana and her close friends toasting to another great year for the Panga star. In the same video, we also get to see the cake that was baked by Kangana’s sister, Rangoli for the Panga star. Rangoli captioned the video as, “Guess who baked that cake with limited ingredients? Truly yours ...P.S we all are staying inside the same house so technically we are all in it ( isolation) together.”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s birthday celebration photos:

Guess who baked that cake with limited ingredients?

Truly yours ...

P.S we all are staying inside the same house so technically we are all in it ( isolation) together pic.twitter.com/kg9llmpHkX — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in J Jayalalithaa’s biopic, Thalaivi. In the film, Kangana will be seen playing the Political stalwart and South star Arvind Swami will be seen playing the role of MGR. It is slated to release on June 26, 2020. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in an action flick titled Dhaakad. It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2020.

Credits :InstagramTwitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More