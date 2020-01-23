Kangana Ranaut’s comment on Indira Jaising’s stand gets applauded by Nirbhaya’s mother; Says ‘She is right’

Recently, Kangana Ranaut expressed her views on Delhi gang rape convicts' lawyer Indira Jaising’s remark about victim’s mother forgiving the accused. Now, Asha Devi, victim’s mother has agreed with Kangana’s stand and mentioned she is right.

Panga actor recently took a strong stand against the Delhi gang-rape accuseds' lawyer Indira Jaising who made a statement that the victim’s mother should forgive the rapists. Kangana lashed out on the Supreme Court’s lawyer and said that women like her have sympathy for rapists and are the ones who give birth to rapists. Now, this comment has received support from Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi too. Kangana’s strong statement against Indira Jaising got a thumbs up from the victim’s mom.

Asha Devi, the victim’s mother, spoke to News 18 and mentioned that Kangana is right. She even added that she agrees with Kangana and is glad that someone has taken a strong stand against Indira Jaising. Delhi Gang rape victim’s mother even backed Panga star’s comment that rapists should be publically hanged to create fear in the minds of people who commit such heinous crimes. She said, “I fully agree with Kangana, she is right. I am glad that someone has spoken against Indira Jaising and has stood with me.”

She even went on to add that when she was going through everything during the time when her daughter was brutally raped, no human rights people came back them. Kangana had said at the screening that Jaising should be locked in jail with the convicts. She said, “What kind of women are these, who are sympathetic to rapists? Such women given birth to monsters. These women, who are full of love and sympathy for rapists and murderers, are the ones who give birth to them.” The statement was hailed by netizens as well who support Kangana. Kangana even said at the Panga screening that rapists should be hanged publicly. As of the latest update, the 4 convicts Akshay, Vinay, Pawan and Mukesh have been sentenced to death by hanging on February 1.

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut on senior lawyer Indira Jaising's statement,'Nirbhaya's mother should forgive the convicts': That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days...Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers. (22.1) pic.twitter.com/MtNcAca1QG — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

