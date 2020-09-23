  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut’s Manali mornings kickstart by jogging amidst the hills & her photo has netizens motivated

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and next, she will be seen in Dhaakad
Mumbai
Ever since Deepika Padukone’s name surfaced in the Bollywood drug nexus, with drug chats coming to light wherein the Padmaavat actress is allegedly seen asking for ‘hash’ from her manager, the drug chats are under the Narcotics Control Bureau scanner and if reports are to be believed, the agency is likely to issue a summon to Deepika Padukone, soon. Also, while the NCB summoned Karishma Prakash, the manager of actor Deepika Padukone and an employee of Kwan talent management company, she sought exemption on grounds of ill health and said will join the probe on September 25. 
Now soon after Deepika Padukone’s name surfaced in the Bollywood drug nexus, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to take a dig at the Chhapaak actress as she tweaked Deepika's messages on mental illness and wrote, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, 'MAAL HAI KYA?'." 
Well, soon after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, this Manikarnika actress has been openly talking about the Bollywood mafia and how 99 per cent of Bollywood stars consume drugs. On the other hand, after Kangana’s office was demolished by the BMC, the actress filed a complaint seeking compensation of 2 crore from BMC and in the latest, the Bombay High Court permitted Kangana Ranaut to add Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut as a party in her plea against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the demolition of a part of her Bandra office. Reacting to the same, Raut said, “Case by an actress in Hon. High Court is about demolition of illegal structure by BMC which is an independent body and Demand is to make RS MP Sanjay Raut a party! From Babri case to standing for Marathi pride, I have faced several cases! This wouldn't deter me from fighting for the pride of my city and my Maharashtra.” Now amid all this, today, Kangana Ranaut, who is in Manali, shared a photo as she went for a run in the hills and alongside the photo, she wished everyone ‘Good Morning’ 

Check out the post here:

Credits :Twitter

