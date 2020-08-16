Kangana Ranaut’s mother chants 1 lakh 15 thousand Mahamrityunjaya Mantras for her safety; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut’s mother who is worried about her safety organizes a Mahamrityunjaya puja where the priests chant the mantras 1 lakh 15 thousand times.

has been making headlines ever so often in the recent past as the actress has been vocal about several controversial issues in B-Town. Most recently she’s been in the news for speaking up against the Biggies in Bollywood. The actress is also demanding justice for the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana showed her support for wanting the CBI to probe for the late actor’s death case, #CBIforSSR. While the actress has been open for the justice she wants, her mother Asha Ranaut is worried about her safety and recently organized a puja at their Manali residence.

Team Kangana Ranaut took to their social media accounts and uploaded a video showcasing the actress and her mother organizing a puja for her safety. A Mahamrityunjaya puja is where priests chant the mantras for 1 Lakh 15 Thousand times. The video showcases Kangana, her mother, and her nephew performing the puja. In the caption, her team explained, “माताजी मेरी सुरक्षा के विषय में चिंचित रहती हैं, इसी के चलते उन्होंने एक लाख पेंद्रह हज़ार महामृतुंजय मंत्र के जाप करवाए, यह कार्यक्रम आज समाप्त हुआ, मैं अपने समस्त परिवार की धन्यवादी हूँ ।

हर हर महादेव काशीविश्वनाथ महाराज की जय - कंगना (Mataji is concerned about my safety, due to which he recited one lakh fifteen thousand Mahamritunjaya Mantra, this program ended today, I thank all my family. Hail to every Mahadev Kashivishwanath Maharaj - Kangana)”

Here is Team Kangana Ranaut's post:

On the professional front, the actress will be seen in Aparajita Ayodhya a project that will be produced under her banner, Manikarnika Films. Apart from that the actress also has a few other films such as Thalaivi and Dhaakad lined up.

