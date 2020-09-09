  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut’s office demolition by BMC officials leaves some fans angered while others ask her to cooperate

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share the photos of the demolition of her office in Mumbai as she was on her way to the state from Manali. While she shared photos of BMC officials demolishing her office, some fans backed her up while others wanted her to cooperate.
70906 reads Mumbai Updated: September 9, 2020 01:03 pm
Kangana Ranaut’s office demolition by BMC officials leaves some fans angered while others ask her to cooperateKangana Ranaut’s office demolition by BMC officials leaves some fans angered while others ask her to cooperate
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines over the past week after she tweeted about feeling unsafe in Mumbai and her 'POK' remark about the city. Amid her being in trouble with the Maharashtra government, the BMC officials visited her office a day back and put up a 'stop work notice' based on allegations of illegal construction. Kangana's lawyer filed a reply to the BMC's notice yesterday and today, they rejected the same with another notice ordering demolition of her office. On Wednesday morning, as Kangana was on her way from Manali, BMC officials reached her residence and started demolition work. 

Kangana took to social media to share images of her office in Mumbai being destroyed by the BMC officials as per the official order. She called it 'death of democracy.' Many fans on Twitter came out in support of the actress and called the demolition of her office of Manikarnika films 'heartbreaking.' Many took to social media to trend 'Kangana Ranaut' as they extended their support to the Thalaivi star and questioned the BMC and Maharashtra Government that there was no illegal construction a week back. 

A user wrote, "This is heart breaking @mahagovernment My pride of being a Mumbaikar is crushed because they have the power to damage life/peoperty/image if spoke against them. I'm am hurt." Another user expressed himself and wrote, "@KanganaTeam First time I am crying for you, so much invested in you, in your dreams, how are you? how are you feeling? Democracy ki hatya iss desh me, lekin jo system ko clean karne ki koshish krne ki koshish krta hai usko keemat chukani padti hai, lekin ithiyas yaad rakhega."

Take a look at tweets in support of Kangana Ranaut:

However, there were others who questioned the actress over her comments too. A user wrote, "There is no such ban on demolishing illegal construction. Your lawyer is fooling you. THERE IS NO SUCH BAN." Another wrote, "Illegally constructed structures are getting demolished and you need to cooperate with the authority POK comparison won't help you. Respect the Law."  

Take a look at tweets asking her to cooperate:

Meanwhile, the actress took to social media to share her thoughts over the demolition work being done by the BMC officials at her office. She claimed wrote, "There is no illegal construction in my house, also the government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like Slightly smiling face#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut." The actress had tweeted on social media a few days back and announced that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9 and she challenged everyone to stop her from returning. Further, she even questioned Sanjay Raut's cuss word used for her in his statement. The actress is currently on her way to Mumbai amid Y+ security granted by the central government. 

Also Read|BMC begins demolishing Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office; She calls it 'death of democracy': My spirit will rise

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Anonymous 23 minutes ago

I hope the goons who did this don’t expect taxpayers to pay for the damage caused when kangana rightly sues for compensation. What sort of criminal thugs are they.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Kangana deserved it.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This is a witch hunt !! Not questioning or arresting Rhea ! That is a part of an investigation. Anyone who has the guts to speak is met with this kind of an immature reaction .. shame on Shiva sena ! Let’s see if Bollywood supports her! Today Bollywood is supporting Rhea because they are running scared .. all of them will be exposed otherwise. What a dirt industry !! Bollywood mafia at work !!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement