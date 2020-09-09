Kangana Ranaut’s office demolition by BMC officials leaves some fans angered while others ask her to cooperate

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share the photos of the demolition of her office in Mumbai as she was on her way to the state from Manali. While she shared photos of BMC officials demolishing her office, some fans backed her up while others wanted her to cooperate.

Actress has been in the headlines over the past week after she tweeted about feeling unsafe in Mumbai and her 'POK' remark about the city. Amid her being in trouble with the Maharashtra government, the BMC officials visited her office a day back and put up a 'stop work notice' based on allegations of illegal construction. Kangana's lawyer filed a reply to the BMC's notice yesterday and today, they rejected the same with another notice ordering demolition of her office. On Wednesday morning, as Kangana was on her way from Manali, BMC officials reached her residence and started demolition work.

Kangana took to social media to share images of her office in Mumbai being destroyed by the BMC officials as per the official order. She called it 'death of democracy.' Many fans on Twitter came out in support of the actress and called the demolition of her office of Manikarnika films 'heartbreaking.' Many took to social media to trend 'Kangana Ranaut' as they extended their support to the Thalaivi star and questioned the BMC and Maharashtra Government that there was no illegal construction a week back.

A user wrote, "This is heart breaking @mahagovernment My pride of being a Mumbaikar is crushed because they have the power to damage life/peoperty/image if spoke against them. I'm am hurt." Another user expressed himself and wrote, "@KanganaTeam First time I am crying for you, so much invested in you, in your dreams, how are you? how are you feeling? Democracy ki hatya iss desh me, lekin jo system ko clean karne ki koshish krne ki koshish krta hai usko keemat chukani padti hai, lekin ithiyas yaad rakhega."

Saddened to see this — Smita (@Queen16146675) September 9, 2020

This is heart breaking @mahagovernment

My pride of being a Mumbaikar is crushed because they have the power to damage life/peoperty/image if spoke against them. I'm am hurt :( — Vineeta Bhavsar (@VineetaBhavsar) September 9, 2020

Kangana, you need to ask the @mybmc about many illegal structures in the slums and around the city, that hasn't been demolished, but demolished your property, because of speaking up for SSR and for the Indian people! — SA (@shawn_anand) September 9, 2020

Itna dedication yha hota to mumbai mai flood nhi aati @mybmc pic.twitter.com/TCcqa1UfKc — Aditya (@k_adi07) September 9, 2020

Speak against Mumbai police and government , you will be abused, derogatory comments will used for you and they will try to crush you by any means because you belong to RW .Freedom of speech is only reserved for Left Liberal gang and pseudo seculars . But this is not Fascism! — Neha Singh (@Neha68326953) September 9, 2020

Never thought that M@toshree would order destroying the legacy of Manikarnika A Marathi Mulgi - the Queen with guts -one of the greatest freedom fighters not just of India but of the world We are with you Kangana — Pallavi (@pallavict) September 9, 2020

However, there were others who questioned the actress over her comments too. A user wrote, "There is no such ban on demolishing illegal construction. Your lawyer is fooling you. THERE IS NO SUCH BAN." Another wrote, "Illegally constructed structures are getting demolished and you need to cooperate with the authority POK comparison won't help you. Respect the Law."

Comparing our heart and beloved city to terrorist nation Pakistan is disguisting ! You are getting taste of your own medicine ..I hope Mumbai police will take few more stringent steps ...We Love MUMBAI ! — Rahul Verma (@RahulVerma4860) September 9, 2020

She won’t change. She is worse than CORONA. She again called mumbai as POK. Get lost Kanga get lost. — Realsome (@twilightinlife) September 9, 2020

If you are not wrong then challenge the demolition why are you shouting here. You are warrior then fight this in court. Why are you fighting it on twitter? — Amit Pawar (@Pawar_Amit_A) September 9, 2020

Kangana ma'am, your lawyer is fooling you. Your lawyer didn't know this? Full on secularbaazi ki vjh se aaj aapka studio chal bsa — Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) September 9, 2020

IT WAS ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION SO ITS OBVIOUS THAT IT WILL BE DESTROYED... ISMEIN DEATH OF DEMOCRACY KYA — It's Being SHUBHAM (@BeingSh18498575) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress took to social media to share her thoughts over the demolition work being done by the BMC officials at her office. She claimed wrote, "There is no illegal construction in my house, also the government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like Slightly smiling face#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut." The actress had tweeted on social media a few days back and announced that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9 and she challenged everyone to stop her from returning. Further, she even questioned Sanjay Raut's cuss word used for her in his statement. The actress is currently on her way to Mumbai amid Y+ security granted by the central government.

