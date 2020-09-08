Kangana Ranaut’s office not bulldozed by the BMC, thanks friends on social media for their love and support

In the latest, Queen actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to reveal that she has received a notice to stop ‘leakage’ work from the BMC officials; See tweet

has been making headlines ever since she tweeted comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Later, the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders lashed out at the actress and the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in a derogatory statement, abused Kangana Ranaut and threatened to insult her father. Post that, the Mumbai civic officials threatened to demolish her office as yesterday, she tweeted a video wherein the BMC officials were seen inside Kangana’s office. “They have forcefully taken over my office... measuring everything, also harassing my neighbours when they retorted... BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officials used language like, 'What that Madame has done... everybody will have to bear the brunt'," Kangana’s caption read.

Now amid her war of words with the Maharashtra government, Kangana Ranaut posted an update on Twitter wherein she wrote that due to the criticism that the BMC officials received from her friends on social media for unethically entering her workspace, the officials didn’t bulldoze her office but instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work going on in the office. Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all Folded hands…” As per reports, the BMC notice points out 8-10 types of structural violations in her office and while the BMC is seeking her reply in 24 hours, and if she fails to do so, the illegal portions will be demolished.

After Sanjay Raut’s derogatory remark, Kangana recorded a video and expressed concern after Raut’s disrespectful remark calling her ‘haramkhor ladki’, and in the latest, Kangana revealed that she has been granted Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all pic.twitter.com/2yr7OkWDAb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

