Kangana Ranaut’s office not bulldozed by the BMC, thanks friends on social media for their love and support
Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines ever since she tweeted comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Later, the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders lashed out at the actress and the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in a derogatory statement, abused Kangana Ranaut and threatened to insult her father. Post that, the Mumbai civic officials threatened to demolish her office as yesterday, she tweeted a video wherein the BMC officials were seen inside Kangana’s office. “They have forcefully taken over my office... measuring everything, also harassing my neighbours when they retorted... BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officials used language like, 'What that Madame has done... everybody will have to bear the brunt'," Kangana’s caption read.
Now amid her war of words with the Maharashtra government, Kangana Ranaut posted an update on Twitter wherein she wrote that due to the criticism that the BMC officials received from her friends on social media for unethically entering her workspace, the officials didn’t bulldoze her office but instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work going on in the office. Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all Folded hands…” As per reports, the BMC notice points out 8-10 types of structural violations in her office and while the BMC is seeking her reply in 24 hours, and if she fails to do so, the illegal portions will be demolished.
After Sanjay Raut’s derogatory remark, Kangana recorded a video and expressed concern after Raut’s disrespectful remark calling her ‘haramkhor ladki’, and in the latest, Kangana revealed that she has been granted Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Check out the post here:
Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all pic.twitter.com/2yr7OkWDAb
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
Thode naughty ho tum, thode beiman ho tum. Haan magar yeh sach hain, hamari jaaan ho tum #KanganaRanaut
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Silly woman thinks she has friends. he he he.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Kangana has friends? In her dreams, lol.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Kangana has opinions one everything and every one . be it SSR , drugs , POK ..she herself is responsible for this plight of her .
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Kangana is thanking her imaginary friends on social media. ha ha
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
The office is not bulldozed, but your life definitely is. The destruction sound will come to your ears after a few years. By then, it will be too late.
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Bhagao is ganjedi ko.
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
BJP ki dukan saj gayi.
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Yeh laafa khanewali hai.
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Amir and Naseeruddin expressed their feeling without comparing this beautiful city to POK or called it names like the Taliban as you did. They criticized the institutions and the situations but never attacked them. They also never played the victim after being called on what they said. That's the difference between learned people and you. Learned people learn to feel & understand other's pain, love, and friendship and make sure not to cause any harm intentionally.
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
#ignorekangana
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
Sanjay Raut was right. It is haram to talk against the city where you came voluntarily to make your dreams come true.
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Sanjay Raut was right. It is haram to spew venom against the city where you came voluntarily to make your dreams come true.
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
They seem to be afraid after noting enormous support for Kangana Ranaut. Moreover it is a cognizable offence to bulldozer a building without notice&subsequent Court order.Corporation officials have stopped to lowest level; which is not a good trend in a democracy.
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
Don't forget to thank BJP for bulldozing life later when you are all alone, with no friends, no career. You'll be left with just your stupid sister who may also dump you.
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
You bulldozed your life. And you have only yourself to blame for it.
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
Your career is definitely bull dozed.
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
But your career, life, image-all is bulldozed in one go.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Neta bannaki practise--folded hands in front--kick the public behind!!