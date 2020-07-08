Kangana Ranaut’s Panga or Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad: Which female oriented movie you liked the most? COMMENT

We would like to know which female oriented movie among Thappad and Panga touched your heart more. Drop in your comments below.

Bollywood has witnessed several trends over the years in filmmaking, from making family dramas to painting the silver screen red with romance, action drama, comedy, horror, sports drama, sci-fi and even biopics. Indian Cinema has witnessed several phases and the audience has welcomed all phases. Interestingly, while Bollywood movies always used to be male oriented, we have also changed a major shift in this as now we have more female oriented movies hitting the big screen, i.e. movies where the actresses are the main focus of the story.

In recent years, several female oriented movies made their way to the silver screen and the year 2020 was no different as well. This year no different as well as we witnessed the release of two much talked about female oriented movies – starrer Thappad and ’s Panga. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga, which also featured Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in key roles, was a story of a kabaddi player who had given up sports post her wedding and a baby. And while she was enjoying her married life, her love for kabaddi never subsided and she ends up joining the team once again after a lot of persuasion. It perfectly captured all the hindrances that came her way while she was heading to fulfil her dream and how she tackled each of them.

On the other hand, Thappad, an impressive movie by Anubhav Sinha, revolved around domestic violence. It raised concerns about how society had normalised domestic violence post wedding. Thappat was a story of a woman demanding her right to live with dignity and not accepting a slap just for being from the so called weaker section of the society.

While both the movies witnessed a decent response at the box office, the audience also showered love on both Thappad and Panga. However, we would like to know which of these two female oriented movie did you like the most – Thappad or Panga? Go ahead and drop in your valuable comment in the section below.

