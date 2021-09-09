Kangana Ranaut’s plea to quash the defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar dismissed by Bombay HC: Report

Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar’s legal battle get a new turn. We had recently told you that the actress has filed a plea to quash the defamation case that was initiated by Javed Akhtar against her. But as per the latest reports in ANI, we hear that the Bombay High Court has dismissed Kangana’s plea.

According to reports in ANI, High Court judge, Justice Revati Mohite Dere had earlier reserved her order on Kangana’s plea on September 1. But, today she dismissed the Panga actresses plea to quash the defamation case. Ranaut, through her counsel Rizwan Siddiquee, had challenged the defamation proceedings that were initiated by the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate's court earlier this year, saying that the court had failed to apply its mind to the case. Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI wrote, “Bombay High Court dismisses actor 's plea seeking to quash the defamation proceeding initiated against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar for damaging his reputation by dragging his name in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.”

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar had accused Kangana Ranaut of damaging his reputation by dragging his name in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Akhtar had filed the criminal complaint against Ranaut in November last year before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in a television interview.

In December 2020, the court directed the Juhu police to conduct an inquiry into Javed Akhtar's complaint against Kangana Ranaut and then initiated criminal proceedings against her and issued summons to her in February this year. The actress who has appeared in front of the court only once as compared to Javed who has appeared almost 6 times till now, had filed a plea to quash the case earlier this year.

