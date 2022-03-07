Kangana Ranaut’s Queen turns 8: Exploring how Rani’s family & Vijaylakshmi empowered her to live her dreams

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen has clocked another year today, on the 7th of March, 2022. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film received a lot of love and appreciation from cine-goers and critics alike. The story goes like this: a shy, diffident, yet excited Rani gets stood up by her husband-to-be just a few hours before their wedding. Shattered and shocked, Rani decides that wedding, or no wedding, she is going on her honeymoon to Paris. It is when she takes this journey across oceans, that Rani truly becomes her name, ‘Queen’, as she blossoms with newfound confidence, freedom, joy, and self-worth. Partly emotional, but mostly fun and funny, Queen continues to be one of the most-loved Hindi films made in recent years.

However, it is important to note that had it not been for certain rock-solid people in her life, Rani’s journey of self-discovery would have been much more difficult and prolonged than it actually was. Who are these people? Well, it’s none other than her family, who had her back at all times, even if that meant sending their daughter on a one-of-its-kind ‘solo honeymoon’ to another continent, without dwelling much on the perpetual dilemma of all desi families, “Log kya kahenge? (What will people say?)”

Apart from her family, there was also Vijaylakshmi, played by Lisa Haydon. Neither bound by blood, nor by several years of friendship, Vijaylakshmi became the pillar of support that Rani needed before she found her foot on foreign lands.

As Queen turns 8 today, let us have a look at a few moments from the film, which prove that Queen’s family and best friend Vijaylakshmi empowered her in big ways and small, to go live her dreams.

1. When Daadi says, ‘Bas apni zindagi jee, aaraam se, bilkul’

Sometimes, in life, all we need is for someone to remind us that life moves on and that everything’s going to be all right. This is what Rani’s grandmother does, but without sounding even a tad bit preachy. As she shares how she had to part with her own boyfriend during partition, only to meet Rani’s grandfather, Daadi gives an important lesson, ‘Jo milna hota hain naa zindagi mein, usko koyi nahi rok sakta’. (Nobody can fight fate) She also reminds Rani to live her life, as one day, everything will fall back into place.

2. When Rani’s family goes to drop her off at the airport

After Rani announces that she wants to go on her honeymoon, albeit without a husband, her family is taken aback. Surely, they have their concerns for their daughter. However, Rani’s father asks her two questions, “Do you want to go?” and “Is it important for you to go?” Rani answers that she wouldn’t go if he refuses. The next scene shows us that her parents and her younger brother are driving Rani to the airport. They are still worried, but that does not stop them from denying their daughter her happiness. Instead, they become the wind in her wings, as she takes flight.

3. When Vijaylakshmi consoles an inebriated Rani

We all remember the iconic scene from the film, where an inebriated Rani breaks down, and goes, “Mera toh itna life kharaab ho gaya!” as Vijaylakshmi consoles her. But, here’s the thing: she didn’t have to. They barely knew each other. However, she patiently waited and listened to a drunk Rani, as she rambled on. By lending a shoulder, and a listening ear, Vijaylakshmi ensured that Rani did not feel alone in the country. It is after this scene, that we see Rani dancing in the bar like no one’s watching, without a care in the world.

4. When Vijaylakshmi and Rani dance together in a nightclub

Like mentioned in the previous point, an inebriated Rani dances like she has not a worry in this world. She’s at a nightclub, amidst literal strangers, and somehow, she is free from judgment. In fact, Vijaylakshmi dances along with her. Amid this, Rani is reminded of a similar time, when she was dancing at a party back home. The only difference was, her ex-boyfriend Vijay chided and demotivated her, while Vijaylakshmi, cheered her on.

5. When Rani and Vijaylakshmi see the Eiffel Tower together

The world of cinema is abundant with scenes wherein a couple romantically gazes at one of the most breathtaking wonders of the world, the Eiffel Tower. But, in Queen, this trope is broken as two friends, and not lovers, marvel at the thing of beauty. Rani always wanted to see the Eiffel Tower with her ex-partner Vijay. So, what if he’s not there? The Eiffel Tower continued to be as stunning as it always had been. With Vijaylakshmi, Rani is reminded that it’s important to never stall one’s dreams just because we are alone on the road.

Which is your favorite scene from Queen? Let us know in the comments below!