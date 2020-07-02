Kangana Ranaut’s rejected pixie hair look test from Judgementall Hai Kya deserves your attention; See Pic

Kangana Ranaut starred in the film Judgementall Hai Kya in 2019 as Bobby. Her look in the film showcased her with curly hair. However, the original look test photo reveals her rejected pixie hairstyle.

If there is one star in Bollywood who has managed to make a name all by herself with her hard work, it is . The actress has been a part of several projects like Manikarnika, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen and more and with each film, she climbed the ladder of success. Last year, Kangana was seen in a thriller film Judgementall Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao. The film starred Kangana as Bobby and her curly short hair look won the hearts of her fans.

Now, Kangana’s team shared a photo of her never-seen-before rejected look test of Judgementall Hai Kya in which she is seen with a simple pixie hair cut. In the photo, Ranaut is seen sitting on a platform with a book and a cup of tea in her hand, a casual shirt and a pair of spectacles. Kangana’s team shared the rejected and unseen look test of Kangana along with the one that was used in the film and fans were left in awe of her actress.

Her team wrote, “Here's a never-before-seen rejected look test of her character, Bobby from #JudgementallHaiKya. What do you think? Does she look better in a pixie cut or big curly hair as seen in the movie? Comment below!! (Swipe to see her orignal look from the movie) Look designed by: @mrsheetalsharma.”

Here is Kangana Ranaut’s rejected Unseen look test from Judgementall Hai Kya:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and now, she will be seen next in J Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled Thalaivi. The film will release in multiple languages. It stars Arvind Swami as MGR. The film was slated to release on June 26, 2020. However, owing to the COVID 19 Lockdown, the shoots were stalled. A new release date is yet to be announced.

