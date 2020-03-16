Kangana Ranaut’s sis Rangoli SLAMS Neha Dhupia, Taapsee Pannu on Roadies row; Calls them ‘wannabe feminists’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel commented on Neha Dhupia’s recent Roadies comment controversy. She even called out Taapsee Pannu for her response where she backed Neha for the relentless trolling.

Recently actress Neha Dhupia was subjected to massive trolling online for a comment about adultery which she made on an episode of Roadies. Post that, Neha was trolled massively and she put out a statement too about the same. , Ayushmann Khurrana and others came out in Neha’s support and asked people to stop trolling her family and one year old daughter. Amidst this, ’s sister Rangoli Chandel has come out against Neha and Taapsee on social media.

After Neha put out her statement, Taapsee also responded with a tweet where she backed her up. However, that didn’t go down well with Rangoli who took to Twitter to call out Neha and Thappad actress. Kangana’s sister called Taapsee a ‘fresher feminist’ and went on to call her out for not being able to make up her mind about Neha’s comment. Taapsee had tweeted, “For all the ppl writing abusive and harassing messages to you and your family should know, they aren’t on the right side of the moral compass they r acting to be the torch bearers of. Adultery is wrong morally n so is violence. One can’t be the response to the other.”

Rangoli called her out and mentioned in her tweet, “Haha don’t know when these befitting reply fresher feminists will know some mumbo jumbo rumbled in finely polished English words dnt make ur reply befitting, if u cnt make up your mind buttering both sides of the toast and playing safe seems wannabe femininsts favourite resort…” Further, she went on to comment on Neha’s Roadies statement about a girl having 5 boyfriends and took a dig at filmmaker too. She mentioned, “If Neha thinks in a committed relationship dating 5 other men without their knowledge or consent about other participants is perfectly fine and it’s perfectly fine for a woman physically abuse a man then clearly being KJo best friend has its own side effects.”

Check out Rangoli’s tweets for Taapsee and Neha:

Haha don’t know when these befitting reply fresher feminists will know some mumbo jumbo rumbled in finely polished English words dnt make ur reply befitting, if u cnt make up your mind buttering both sides of the toast and playing safe seems wannabe femininsts favourite resort... https://t.co/kfz6FL7VHI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 15, 2020

If Neha thinks in a committed relationship dating 5 other men without their knowledge or consent about other participants is perfectly fine and it’s perfectly fine for a woman physically abuse a man then clearly being KJo best friend has its own side effects — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 15, 2020

On behalf of idiotic dumb wannabe feminists I want to apologise to Feminism, their conveniently distorted views and actions have damaged the movement, feminisms is hated in India and because of that #MeToo died a premature death... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 15, 2020

Furthermore, Rangoli called Neha and Taapsee ‘idiotic dumb wannabe feminists’ and apologised to real feminists in a tweet. Kangana’s sister also mentioned that because of certain people, the Me Too movement also has been jeopardized. Meanwhile, Taapsee and Neha haven’t yet reacted to Rangoli’s comments. But, the trolling on social media for Neha’s comments on Roadies still is continuing. Angad Bedi also slammed trolls in a post on Monday and gave a befitting reply to all.

