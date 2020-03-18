Kangana Ranaut’s sis Rangoli WARNS troll backing Hrithik Roshan: Shut your mouth otherwise will rip you apart

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kangana Ranaut’s sister RangolI Chandel shared a photo with Hrithik Roshan last evening and caused a stir on social media. A fan commented on the same calling Hrithik a legend and Rangoli had a befitting reply for him. Check it out.

Among the most infamous fights in Bollywood from the past, the one between and back in the days was quite public. While Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel have always openly spoken about their association with Hrithik, the Super 30 actor has maintained a stoic silence in the matter. A day back, Kangana sister and manager, Rangoli caused a stir by sharing a photo with Hrithik from back in the days and mentioned that back in the days, he wanted to stay in good books of the Panga star.

Rangoli wrote, “Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun.” However, post this, several fans of the War actor took to the comments and tried to troll Kangana and Rangoli for her comments about Hrithik. But, being the bold and fearless person, Rangoli had a befitting reply for all of them. A troll tried to back Hrithik in his comment and Kangana’s sister warned him for his comment.

The troll wrote, “She will now Spoil Kangana's Reputation for sure by playing Victim cards. Plus Girl...@iHrithik is a Legend.Didnt work with you sister. Now get over it. She isnt even concerned anymore, nor he is. Stop using hrithiks name now. Rather show your skills, do something good.” To this, a fan of Kangana tried to defend the Manikarnika actress and Rangoli replied on the same to give a befitting reply to the troll. Rangoli mentioned that Kangana didn’t establish herself in Bollywood with her father’s help and has won all battles of her life on her own. Later, Rangoli warned the troll about ‘ripping him apart’ if he didn’t keep mum. She wrote, “Kangana has fought many battles, demons in the under belly of Bollywood,my acid attack, harassment and court cases after her huge success, she dealt with all with utmost dignity but every day these bots calling my sister names and trying to paint a lie as a truth.(Contd)... we are not here kisi ke baap ke paise pe, shut your mouth otherwise will rip you apart phir mat rona !!”

Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun pic.twitter.com/KLj7Gc0YYo — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

She will now Spoil Kangana's Reputation for sure by playing Victim cards. Plus Girl...@iHrithik is a Legend.

Didnt work with you sister. Now get over it. She isnt even concerned anymore, nor he is. Stop using hrithiks name now. Rather show your skills, do something good. — Sushant Kaushal (@Sushant_Kaushal) March 17, 2020

Kangana has fought many battles, demons in the under belly of Bollywood,my acid attack, harassment and court cases after her huge success, she dealt with all with utmost dignity but every day these bots calling my sister names and trying to paint a lie as a truth...(contd) https://t.co/AInLBsl39l — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

(Contd)... we are not here kisi ke baap ke paise pe, shut your mouth otherwise will rip you apart phir mat rona !! — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

While the story about Hrithik and Kangana has fans split in two sides, the sudden sharing of the photo by Rangoli surely has stirred many people on social media. Meanwhile, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Kangana headed to Manali to spend some time with her family. Rangoli had shared happy photos of Prithvi Raj and Kangana’s meeting and they went viral on social media. On the work front, Kangana will be seen next in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. It is a biopic based on J Jayalalithaa and is slated to hit the screens on June 26, 2020.

