Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli calls out Mahesh Bhatt over kissing Pooja Bhatt; Quizzes him for resisting CAA

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to call out Mahesh Bhatt for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Rangoli slammed the filmmaker by sharing an old picture of him kissing his daughter Pooja Bhatt.

The most talked about topic in the country of the newly introduced Citizenship Amendment Act introduced by the ruling government that has been passed to be made into an act. Students and people across the country are resisting the CAA as it might strip one of their citizenships. Even Bollywood filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt took to social media to show his resistance towards the bill via a tweet and also a video where he is reading a pledge to oppose the CAA.

The filmmaker tweeted along with a photo of the Delhi Police attacking Jamia Millia Islamia girls and students. He wrote “If you have no love - do what you will. Go after all the Gods on earth, do all the social activities, try to reform the poor, enter politics, write books, poems- you are a dead human being. Without love your problems willl increase, multiply endlessly.”

- J. Krishnamurti.” However, it became a reason of ’s sister, Rangoli Chandel calling him out for being a ‘fake liberal.’

Rangoli took to Twitter and shared the video of Mahesh Bhatt reading the pledge to oppose CAA. She wrote, “kitna dard ho raha hai ki ghuspaitheon ko desh mein aane se roka ja raha hai, it doenst say anything about Indians, it’s only for illegal immigrants!!” In a tweet that followed this, Kangana’s sister called the filmmaker out for kissing his daughter Pooja Bhatt in an old controversial picture. She shared a screenshot of the photo and wrote, “Bhatt saab kitabein padh lene se hum sirf badi batein seekh sakte hain, bade ban nahin sakte, jawan ladki ko jaangh pe bithakar aise kiss karke photo khichwate ho, insaan apne karmon se bada banta hai, kya kiya hai aapne desh keliye? Yeh sab farzi libralpan ab nahin chalega.”

kitna dard ho raha hai ki ghuspaitheon ko desh mein aane se roka ja raha hai, it doenst say anything about Indians, it’s only for illegal immigrants!! pic.twitter.com/7cxcW9TPod — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 16, 2019

Bhatt saab kitabein padh lene se hum sirf badi batein seekh sakte hain, bade ban nahin sakte, jawan ladki ko jaangh pe bithakar aise kiss karke photo khichwate ho, insaan apne karmon se bada banta hai, kya kiya hai aapne desh keliye? Yeh sab farzi libralpan ab nahin chalega.. pic.twitter.com/DVfiMbdQgK — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 16, 2019

Doston pehle bhi iss desh ko kai baar videshiyon ke saath milkar hamare apno ne hi bech khaya tha, ab bhi jinko ghuspaithon ki rok se dard ho raha hai, wahi hamare dushman hain, humein Bharat Mata ki raksha karni hai, Jai Hind — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 16, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Kangana’s sister has called out the filmmaker. Previously too, Rangoli had revealed that the filmmaker had thrown a ‘chappal’ at Kangana during Gangster days. While the Sadak 2 filmmaker or his daughter Pooja Bhatt hasn’t reacted to these tweets by Kangana’s sister, Mahesh Bhatt did tweet a day back and wrote, “If you want peace stop finding faults with others.” Maa Shardaa.” A day back, Rangoli’s called out after her film with , Gully Boy wasn’t shortlisted for Oscars 2020. She called it a copy of Hollywood film 8 Mile.

