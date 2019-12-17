Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli calls Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy copied as it is out of Oscars race
Every year, a film is selected from India, which is the official entry in the International Feature Film category of the Oscars. This year, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy was sent as India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards. Fans of the stars and director Zoya Akhtar were rooting for the film. However, this morning, the final list of nominees was released and India’s Gully Boy failed to make the cut for Oscars 2020. Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel took a dig at Alia and Ranveer’s film post the news and called it copied.
Rangoli mentioned in a tweet that a film that wasn’t original and was copied from a Hollywood film 8 Mile can’t be expected to be given an award. Kangana’s sister called Uri and Manikarnika as original films and took a dig at Alia and Ranveer’s film. Rangoli took to Twitter and wrote, “This film is based on Hollywood film 8 Mile, yahan ke movie mafia chatukar critics ke chaatne se kya hota hai, it’s not original content like Uri and Manikarnika, why Hollywood will give award to a film which is copied from their film?”
(Also Read: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy OUT of the race for Oscars 2020; DEETS INSIDE)
It isn’t the first time that Rangoli has lashed out on Alia. Recently, when Alia was exiting with her award from a show, she was snapped. Rangoli took a dig at her at that and mentioned that she is sneaking away with the award even before the show started. Kangana’s sister accused Alia for award fixing seeing the photos which went viral on social media. Often, the Manikarnika star and her sister have spoken against nepotism openly and have slammed Alia and Karan Johar for the same.
Check out the tweet:
This film is based on Hollywood film 8 Mile, yahan ke movie mafia chatukar critics ke chaatne se kya hota hai, it’s not original content like Uri and Manikarnika, why Hollywood will give award to a film which is copied from their film ? pic.twitter.com/vSVeVHVaUB
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 17, 2019
Comments
Who r u to give judgements rangoli mam ur sis is a brilliant actor dont spoil her image
Should have talked about this before.
What is the meaning of just satisfying your own frustration?
You are not worthy to say anything.
Rangoli is on point. Movies based on hollywood films stand zero chance. Stop glorifying people because they have PR armies and movie mafias support.
Exactly. India's entire film industry is a joke. The movies are enjoyable to watch, but the original plots are nonsense and the good plots are stolen or just biopic-type/historical. They have made THOUSANDS of movies, and only 4 have been nominated for best foreign movie EVER.
Funny
While it certainly might be inspired by 8 Mile and Rangoli has a point, the way she delivers her message is always so bitter, so vindictive, so....hateful, that it makes me just reject it all together. Get a life, Rangoli and stop speaking badly all the time.
While it certainly might be inspired by 8 Mile and Rangoli has a point, the way she delivers her message is always so bitter, so vindictive, so....hateful, that it makes me just reject it all together. Get a life, Rangoli and stop speaking badly all the time.
Don't worry Rangoli, Manikarnika isn't Oscar worthy either!
Add new comment