Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is ‘proud & happy’ as she receives Padma Shri Award

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was honoured with The Padma Shri award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 8 November. Kangana was awarded for her contribution to cinema.

Presided by President Ram Nath Kovind, the award ceremony also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah and VP Venkaiah Naidu in attendance. Several awardees from different fields like agriculture, sports, art, cinema, music, education among others were felicitated. Padma Shri is the 4th highest civilian honour of the country and it is a moment of pride for the actress, her family, and her fans. The Panga actress even posted a special video message for everyone after receiving the Padma Shri award on her social media. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who has always stood by her side, took to her Instagram handle and shared how proud and happy she was. Posting several pictures with Kangana, Rangoli wrote, “My sister @kanganaranaut !! How lucky I am to say this Feeling so proud and happy even words falling short to explain !! May Maa Ambika keep showering her blessings on you."

Take a look:

Apart from Kangana, film industry's leading filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar were also honoured with the fourth-highest civilian honour. Talking about the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii. She will next be seen in movies including Tejas and Dhaakad. The actress had recently wrapped the shooting of Tejas wherein she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer. As of now, she is working on Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad.