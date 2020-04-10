Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel SLAMS Masakali 2.0 makers & backs original composer AR Rahman

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel recently took to Twitter to come out in support of AR Rahman after his song from Delhi 6, Masakali was remade. The remake Masakali 2.0 featured Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

Remakes of old Bollywood songs are not a new thing and it seems that despite the flak, the remix songs receive a lot of patrons. Speaking of this, recently, AR Rahman’s classic song Masakali from Delhi 6 was remixed and the video featured and Tara Sutaria. However, this Masakali 2.0 didn’t go down well with the original composer AR Rahman who expressed his anger on social media. Supporting him, ’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel also came out and slammed the makers of Masakali 2.0.

Rangoli, who is known for being bold and outspoken, came out on Twitter and shared the image that was tweeted by AR Rahman on social media. The image was of a man burning up and it said, “the strongest man is he who is able to control his anger.” Rangoli shared the same and expressed her thoughts on the Masakali 2.0 song. Kangana’s sister called out the makers and mentioned that there isn’t anything worse for an artist that his work being tweaked with.

Also Read|Masakali 2.0 on loop as punishment for violators of lockdown in Jaipur; Police warn with a dose of humour

Kangana’s sister tweeted, “Nothing worse for an artist when his/her genius work violently taken from them turned in to a cheap atrocious copy and sold for dimwits low IQ audience, art must cultivate the audience to enjoy fine work not ruin fine work to suit tacky gawar audience…”

Check out Rangoli’s tweet slamming Masakali 2.0 makers:

Nothing worse for an artist when his/her genius work violently taken from them turned in to a cheap atrocious copy and sold for dimwits low IQ audience, art must cultivate the audience to enjoy fine work not ruin fine work to suit tacky gawar audience... https://t.co/h8McybOeS6 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 9, 2020

#Delhi6 the movie & it’s songs created with so much Luv & passion , let’s save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes https://t.co/QIKqYRKiPl — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Masakalo 2.0 has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It is crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and the video features Marjaavaan duo Sidharth and Tara. The remix song received a lot of flak on social media as users called out the makers for ruining Rahman’s classic song. Originally, the song featured Abhishek Bachchan and . While Abhishek and Sonam haven’t reacted to it, director Rakeysh OmPrakash Mehra and AR Rahman have expressed their displeasure about it.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More