Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli REACTS on being called ‘Spitting image’ of actress; Here’s what she has to say

Yesterday, ’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who is quite active on social media, shared some throwback pictures of herself from a photo shoot. Well, it so happened that a horde of followers, on seeing her display picture, asked Rangoli to share more photos from the shoot and on the fans humble request, Rangoli did the needful and shared a series of unseen photos. In the photo, Rangoli is dressed in golden and black striped attire, sporting open tresses and she indeed, looks gorgeous. Alongside the photos, Rangoli wrote, “Getting lot of compliments for my profile picture, thanks friends, this is a photo shoot Kangana forced me to do before Prithu was born, she styled me also,I find these pictures embarrassing but posting as some of you requesting….”

Later, a newspaper compared Rangoli’s photos to that of Kangana Ranaut, calling Rangoli a ‘spitting’ image of Kangana Ranaut and on reading it, Rangoli slammed the newspaper saying that Kangana was born in front of her and therefore, how can she look like Kangana. Rangoli wrote “magar Chotu toh mere saamne paida hui hai, how can I look like her ha ha..” Later, Rangoli added that she will take it as a compliment because for her, it is flattering that in some way “I am compared to my most favourite person..” Well, we won't call Rangoli a spitting image of Kangana, however, Rangoli indeed, looked pretty in the throwback pictures.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and next, she will be seen in J Jayalalitha’s biopic, ‘Thalaivi’. Also, Kangana will be seen as a spy in action-thriller- Dhakaad.

Getting lot of compliments for my profile picture, thanks friends, this is a photo shoot Kangana forced me to do before Prithu was born, she styled me also,I find these pictures embarrassing but posting as some of you requesting pic.twitter.com/MRCk7odfQI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 18, 2020

